Shohei Ohtani has Dodgers fans sweating with worrying signs of injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers received quite the injury scare on Wednesday evening. In the bottom of the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds, Shohei Ohtani threw six straight balls, completely losing command of his pitches. He left his start early with a trainer after allowing five hits, two walks and two earned runs in 3.0 innings of work.

Shohei Ohtani threw six straight balls, missing badly on most of them, and is now leaving with a trainer. Uh oh. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) July 31, 2025

This is obviously less than ideal for Dodgers fans. Thankfully, Ohtani was seen in the dugout shortly after, raising hopes that he avoided a serious injury.

Even so, the mere scare is enough for Dodgers fans to advocate for a change in tactics. Ohtani's return to pitching has been extremely slow-moving. This was his seventh start of the campaign and his first attempt to push beyond three innings. Ohtani held an impressive 1.50 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 12.0 innings prior to his outing in Cincinnati, but the Dodgers have been hesitant to fully unleash him after he spent more than a year recovering from elbow surgery.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Shohei Ohtani injury scare has Dodgers fans sweating bullets

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.