Shohei Ohtani made Dodgers history in the way only MLB's unicorn could

Shohei Ohtani has topped 101 mph with his fastball this season now that he's back on the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Of course, what makes him baseball's most entrancing unicorn is the fact that he also entered Tuesday night's matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates having already hit 45 home runs. His 46th of the year in that game, off of Carmen Mlodzinkski, was even more special, and historic as well.

Ohtani's 46th home run of the season also happened to be the two-way superstar's 100th as a member of the Dodgers. That's historic in itself, but it also made Ohtani the fastest Dodger to reach 100 home runs as a member of the team, surpassing Gary Sheffield's previous mark. Or, rather, he blew that mark away as Ohtani reached it in 294 games compared to Sheffield after 399 games.

Oh, and if that wasn't enough, he put it off the bat at 120.0 mph according to Statcast.

Shohei Ohtani rockets a home run out at 120 MPH 😳 pic.twitter.com/EFxw2IPbUE — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2025

That also happens to be the third-hardest hit ball in Major League Baseball this season, behind only a May home run from Oneil Cruz (122.9 mph) and a 120.4 mph groundout from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in April.

Shohei Ohtani becomes fastest to hit 100 HRs with the Dodgers

The only thing about Ohtani's big fly that wasn't special was it wasn't necessarily a career mark, only going down as his 271st career home run. Unless you count tying Tom Brunanski, Raul Mondesi, Hanley Ramirez and George Scott on the career home run leaders list historic, it was just another in the star's storied career.

However, making Dodgers history in the way that he did is remarkable in its own right, particularly for such a historic franchise that has seen star power come and go routinely for decades upon decades.

At the same time, it's not all that surprising either. When Ohtani had his 50-50 season a year ago and ended the campaign with 54 home runs, that was the franchise record. He might fall short of that this year, but he's also back on the mound now too. So maybe you can sacrifice some homers when you're able to also be a potential ace for the staff as well.

Of course, Ohtani made Dodgers history with an eye-popping power display

What I can't get over is that he hit that damn ball 120 mph while making Dodgers history. That's superhuman stuff.

Because we've had Ohtani in our lives as baseball fans for some time now, it feels like we're almost numb to the ridiculousness of the things he's capable of on the diamond. If any other player did half of what Ohtani does semi-regularly, we'd be tripping over ourselves because of how cool it was. When it's Shohei involved, though, we barely register it as impressive because he's done so much that we never even thought was feasible or possible.

Simply as humans, though, we need to appreciate this type of stuff more. It's not normal for someone to throw 100 mph gas and also be able to register 100 home runs for a team in under 300 games, and do so with the third-hardest hit baseball in the sport this season. It's remarkable to watch him master this game in a way we've truly not seen in the modern era.