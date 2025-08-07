Six words from Aaron Boone left no doubt that David Bednar is the Yankees' new closer

"That’s a dawg effort right there.”

Those were the six keen words spoken by New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone after Wednesday afternoon’s 3–2 win against the Texas Rangers — and they were about David Bednar.

After Devin Williams’ ninth-inning implosion Tuesday night, Boone opted to go with Bednar to record the final five outs of Wednesday's game — a task Bednar hadn’t accomplished since the 2023 season. He delivered, recording five strikeouts across 42 pitches and, more importantly, snapping the Yankees’ five-game losing streak.

David Bednar completes the five out save in a must win game for the Yankees! pic.twitter.com/X0EZmRRIIr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 6, 2025

Boone, originally hesitant to keep Bednar in the ballgame, walked onto the mound in a seat-gripping scenario: two outs in the bottom of the ninth, with runners on first and second and a perilous one-run lead. Bednar had already surpassed his desired pitch count, but simply told his manager, “No you’re not,” when Boone tried to tell him he was being pulled. The rest was history, putting smiles on the faces of both Bednar and Boone.

Boone’s decision to stick with Bednar felt a bit overdue, especially after electing to keep Williams in Tuesday night’s game despite warning signs pointing toward disaster. The eventual choice didn’t just quietly solidify Bednar as the team’s designated closer — it proved he can get the job done in high-pressure situations, even with a pitch count 11 higher than Williams’.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

David Bednar showed the closer's mentality Devin Williams has lacked

When Carlos Rodón’s night ended in the sixth inning, failing to record an out after allowing Wyatt Langford to reach first base, the bullpen approach played out to perfection — when executed correctly. Mark Leiter Jr., who had also previously warmed up during Williams’ poor outing, retired the next three batters.

Then came Tim Hill, making his first appearance since last Saturday. He showed a bit of rust, putting men on first and second with two outs. Boone then called on Yerry De Los Santos, who walked one batter before Adolis García flew out to center field to end the seventh. De Los Santos would go on to record one more out in the eighth.

Enter Bednar, who became the first Yankee pitcher to record a five-out save with five strikeouts since Goose Gossage in 1982. One doesn’t simply land in the same statistical category as a legendary closer — especially one who spent seven seasons in pinstripes — without making a little history of their own.

The hard part is essentially over. Now, the easy part lies in the hands of Aaron Boone. Bednar wasn’t just solid — he accomplished something few active relievers on the Yankees’ roster have. His performance has cemented his role as the team’s closer, and the way he responded to adversity (and to his manager trying to take the ball from him) is something that Williams has been lacking all year.

The lingering question going forward is whether Boone will take Bednar’s advice — or go against the grain.