This sneaky Cardinals pickup could quietly change the MLB Playoff picture

The St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at the trade deadline this year. They traded rental relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz to contending ballclubs, signaling that they were punting on 2025 and fully focusing on a rebuild. However, fast forward almost two weeks, and the Cardinals aren't dead yet. They are now just three games back of the New York Mets in the Wild Card race.

Now that the trade deadline has passed, the next major deadline is the waiver deadline. Players can still move from team to team, just without a trade, and they most by in their new organization by August 31 to be eligible for the postseason.

Another bullpen arm could help St. Louis. Ryan Pressly was cut loose by the Chicago Cubs, but if the Cardinals bring him in, it could change the playoff picture.

Cardinals potential Ryan Pressly move could alter the playoff picture

Pressly, 36, has not had a good season with the Cubs. He is 2-3 with a 4.35 ERA in 44 appearances and has recorded just five saves while also posting a -0.6 WAR.

However, he is a two-time All-Star and helped the Houston Astros win the World Series in 2022. He has postseason experience and would certainly give any contending team a boost. St. Louis already has a good bullpen, even without their rental relievers, but another veteran presence that is capable of closing can't hurt.

If the Cardinals stay hot and the Mets stay cold, there is a legitimate chance that they could run down the Mets for the final NL Wild Card spot and snap their streak of two straight years out of the playoffs.

It may be unlikely, but St. Louis has a young club and could always benefit from a veteran addition or two before rosters have to be set for the postseason. They are certainly longshots to make it, but Pressly would make their bullpen that much better and give them somebody who can close in Helsley's absence.

The Cardinals have two more games against the Colorado Rockies, then a stretch of games against the New York Yankees, Miami Marlins, Tampa Bay Rays and Pittsburgh Pirates, all teams who are struggling.

Things will get tougher in September, so more veteran leadership for a young squad can certainly make a major difference down the stretch. We'll see if St. Louis decides to make this move.