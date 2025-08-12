This sneaky Royals pickup could quietly change the MLB Playoff picture

The Kansas City Royals find themselves on the outside looking in right now. They enter play on Tuesday four games behind the New York Yankees for the third American League Wild Card spot. They bought at the trade deadline, adding outfielders Randal Grichuk and Mike Yastrzemski while also bringing in infielder Adam Frazier and acquiring pitchers Bailey Falter, Stephen Kolek and Ryan Bergert.

However, if they stay in the race, we could see them make more additions. With the trade deadline gone, the next major deadline is the waiver deadline. Players can still move from team to team, but have to be in their new organization by August 31 in order to be eligible for the postseason.

Last year, the Royals plucked Tommy Pham off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals. Perhaps they could take him again, this time from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tommy Pham to Royals could shake up playoff race

The Royals need another bat to bolster their offense. It has been their achilles heel all season long. Pham is putting together a solid season with the Pirates, hitting .262/.332.366 with five home runs, 33 RBI, a 1.4 WAR and a .698 OPS.

He was moved twice last season, going from the Chicago White Sox to the Cardinals and then the Cardinals to the Royals when St. Louis fell out of contention. But a veteran voice like Pham's in the clubhouse would make a huge difference for the Royals as they try to make another run at a postseason spot.

They won 86 games last year and were the second Wild Card before they lost the ALDS to the New York Yankees. It will certainly be interesting to see how things shake out. Pham is used to bouncing around, and it wouldn't be as if he's going to unfamiliar territory.