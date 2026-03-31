Sources: Colt Emerson, Mariners agree to record-setting contract extension

Infielder Colt Emerson and the Seattle Mariners are in agreement on an eight-year, $95 million contract extension, sources say. The deal, which includes a ninth-year club option and escalators that can bring it north of $130 million, contains a full no-trade clause. Emerson is represented by ACES.

Emerson, the No. 7 prospect in baseball, was selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft and has emerged as one of the best pure hitters in the minors. In 130 games across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A last season, Emerson hit .285/.383/.458 with 16 home runs and 78 RBI. And the contract extension at 20, before he has debuted in the majors, underscores that the Mariners believe he can be a difference-making, franchise cornerstone in the lineup.

The Mariners are betting on Emerson as a franchise cornerstone

It’s a record contract for a player with zero service time, a mark previously held by Jackson Chourio, who signed an eight-year, $82 million extension with the Milwaukee Brewers in December 2023.

Emerson, 20, via MLB.com: “(He) combines a smooth left-handed swing and an advanced approach to be a very dangerous hitter. He can find the barrel consistently and can hit the ball hard with extra-base authority to all fields. He started tapping into his raw power more in 2025, with most of his over-the-fence thump coming to his pull side. He draws tons of walks and doesn’t hurt himself by chasing or swinging and missing much. He’ll always be a hit-over-power guy, but there’s more than enough bat speed and improving strength to believe he could get at least 20 homers annually.”

While there were once questions about Emerson’s position defensively, he answered them with his play at shortstop last season. He’ll be part of a long-term foundation that includes Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez, Josh Naylor and others as the Mariners continue to build their foundation to advance to their first World Series in franchise history.