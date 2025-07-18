Sources: Detroit Tigers agree to sign first-round pick Jordan Yost

The Detroit Tigers signed first-round pick Jordan Yost for $3.25 million, sources say. Yost, who graduated from Sickles High School in Tampa, Fla., rose up boards throughout the draft process and was selected No. 24 overall. Ranked No. 50 on MLB Pipeline's final board, it was expected that Detroit would cut an under-slot deal with the infielder, and sure enough they came in around $500,000 below the $3,726,300 value assigned to the No. 24 pick. The Tigers will try and use those savings to sign other top picks like pitchers River Hamilton (committed to LSU) and Ethan Rogers (committed to Wichita State).

In 135 plate appearances this season, the 18-year-old Yost hit .412 with a 1.117 OPS, four home runs and 26 RBI. In 123 career games at Sickles High School, he hit .360 with a .944 OPS and 65 RBI.

A scouting report on York, via MLB.com: “A left-handed hitter, Yost has always had a very good feel to hit, with elite contact skills. … Yost has plus speed and uses his excellent baseball IQ to maximize it on the basepaths and defensively. He plays shortstop without flash, but gets good reads, his hands work well and he has enough arm to stick there.”

