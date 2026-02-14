Sources: Full breakdown of Max Muncy's latest extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Earlier this week, infielder Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract extension that paid $7 million in 2027 with a $10 million club option for 2028, the team announced.

A breakdown of the deal, according to a source:

Full details and incentives of Max Muncy's deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers

The 2026 incentives were included in the option that was picked up from the previous contract. It includes $15K in performance bonuses with each plate appearance from 401 to 550, with a maximum of $2.25 million.

From the extension: 2027 salary escalator based on 2026 plate appearances. $20K for each plate appearance from 401-500 and $35K for each plate appearance from 501-550, with a maximum of $3.75 million. The 2028 performance bonuses (if the option is exercised) includes $20K for each plate appearance from 401-500 and $35K for each plate appearance from 501-550, with a maximum of $3.75 million.

It’s a team-friendly deal for Muncy, 35, with one source close to the slugger saying, “He wanted to be a Dodger.” In 10 seasons with the franchise, he’s made two All-Star teams while winning three World Series and hit .229/.354/.474 with 214 home runs and 604 RBI. In 2025, he hit .243/.376/.846 with 19 home runs and 67 RBI.

Muncy has extensive postseason experience, playing in 79 career playoff games. He’s hit .216/.381/.436 with 16 home runs and 37 RBI.

Injuries have limited Muncy to just 173 games across the last two seasons. He missed around two months last season with a bone bruise in his left knee followed by a right oblique strain. When he was on the field, the Dodgers went 60-40. When he was off the field, the Dodgers were 33-29.

“Max wants to outplay his contract every season,” one source said. “So far he has done that.”