The San Francisco Giants are hiring Justin Meccage as their new pitching coach, sources familiar with the situation tell FanSided.

Meccage joins the Giants after one season with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he served as the pitching coach in Triple-A for the Nashville Sounds. Meccage was also with the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2011, joining the organization as a Minor League coach before eventually being promoted to Minor League pitching coordinator in 2017.

Giants hope Justin Meccage can help young Giants rotation take a leap?

In 2018, Meccage was named the Pirates’ assistant pitching coach and then was eventually named the teams’ bullpen coach in 2020. He stayed in that role through 2024, but was let go shortly after the season ended. In 2020, then-Pirates manager Derek Shelton told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette: “I kind of look at [Meccage] and Oscar [Marin] as we have two pitching coaches. I think Justin Meccage is going to be a pitching coach. He has unbelievable knowledge; his ability to communicate and develop relationships is outstanding.”

Now, Meccage is tasked with working with a Giants staff that features veterans Logan Webb and Robbie Ray as well as emerging young arms Landen Roupp and Hayden Birdsong. The Giants will be active in the pitching market this offseason, with the team's priority being to add arms to the rotation and bullpen.

“What we believe is the recipe to success is great pitching and great defense, so we know we need to be better there,” Giants executive Buster Posey told reporters after the season. “I do think when that’s your formula, it can eliminate some of those tough stretches – not eliminate them, but help you get out of them a little bit quicker. We’re most definitely open to trying to add some arms that we think are going to help us on the starting side and bullpen side.