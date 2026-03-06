Starling Marte contract breakdown and ripple effects for the Kansas City Royals

Outfielder Starling Marte and the Kansas City Royals agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract for the 2026 season. Here’s a full breakdown of the incentives, per source:

$125,000 each for 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, 350, 400, 450 plate appearances.

$100,000 for MVP, All MLB First Team and World Series MVP.

$50,000 for Silver Slugger, LCS MVP, All-Star, Gold Glove.

$150,000 for 30 days on active roster.

$200,000 each for 60, 90, 120 days on active roster.

$150,000 for 150 days on the active roster.

Starling Marte brings the Royals much-needed veteran OF depth

The deal, which can max out at $3 million, gives the Royals another veteran outfielder. They had been seeking reinforcements throughout the winter and Marte put the finishing touches on a unit that also features Jac Caglianone, Isaac Collins and Lane Thomas in addition to defensive specialist Kyle Isbel.

Adding Marte gives the Royals veteran insurance in case of injury and a dependable option off the bench. Caglianone, the teams’ top prospect, struggled in 62 games last season, hitting .157/.237/.295 with seven home runs and 18 RBI. Thomas, meanwhile, only played in 38 games last season as he battled shoulder injuries and is now three seasons removed from his career-high 28-homer season in 2023.

Marte, 37, hasn’t played more than 98 games in each of the last three seasons. He underwent surgery on his right and left groin muscles after the 2022 season, which lingered into 2023. He missed time with a neck strain, bone bruise in his right knee and migraines. He transitioned to essentially an almost full-time designated hitter role in 2025, hitting .270/.335/.410 with a .745 OPS, nine home runs and 34 RBI in 98 games last season.

While Marte may not be the player he once was, his presence only figures to help in the Royals’ outfield. And it provides a veteran voice that Caglianone can lean on as he enters his first full season in the majors, hoping to grow into the superstar player alongside Bobby Witt Jr. that the organization has envisioned since selecting him with the No. 6 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.