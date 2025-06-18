Struggling young Mets star needs to get benched after latest blunders

Few in the MLB could use a reset like New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvaraez. That was evident in his performance in Tuesday's game at Truist Park.

Multiple Mets had their fingerprints on the team's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Atlanta Braves. However, Alvarez made the biggest blunders (yes, plural) in a tight contest that probably would've gone much differently if not for his poor decision-making. Things have reached a point where New York manager Carlos Mendoza must at least consider taking drastic measures: benching the 23-year-old, if not demoting him.

The Mets may have officially reached a breaking point with Francisco Alvarez

Alvarez's most glaring blunder came with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. He changed reliever Reed Garrett's call for a fastball to a splitter on Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna with the bags juiced. The result? A base-clearing double that tied the game and ultimately forced extras.

Addressing the media afterward, Alvarez admitted that Garrett "was right," adding that he "made a mistake in that situation." It's great to see the backstop take accountability for his actions almost immediately afterward, though that doesn't change the outcome. The Mets subsequently dropped their fourth consecutive game because the former didn't trust the latter.

Not long after misguiding his batterymate, Alvarez had another defensive lapse that effectively sealed the deal for Atlanta. A rundown attempt gone wrong on a wild pitch led to Braves utility man Luke Williams reaching third. What should've been out No. 2 of the 10th was instead the game-winning run moments later, courtesy of a walk-off sacrifice fly from Austin Riley. Talk about a costly, deflating turn of events.

Francisco Alvarez isn't doing enough at the plate to counteract concerns about his glove

It'd be one thing if Alvarez were dominating in the batter's box to mask his deficiencies behind the plate. But that's been far from the case this season. His slugging and OPS percentages have continued their linear downward regression, posting career-low marks in both (.313 and .636, respectively). Meanwhile, Mendoza and the Mets are watching him struggle in multiple facets of baseball for a club with World Series aspirations.

Whether it be riding the pine or a stint at Triple-A Syracuse, Alvarez might benefit from an opportunity to clear his head. Doing so may help the Mets, too, both in the short- and long-term.