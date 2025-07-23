Surging Red Sox prospect makes Jarren Duran trade all but inevitable

The Boston Red Sox are in an interesting position just a week away from the trade deadline. It seemed like they would be sellers, but a 10-game winning streak entering the All-Star break put the Red Sox firmly in the postseason picture. Even though the Red Sox could add pieces at the trade deadline, that doesn't mean they won't ship off some players either.

Outfielder Jarren Duran has been a popular name on the trade block, with some teams having noted interest in acquiring him. It really is a matter of if the Red Sox will actually trade him. But, one Red Sox prospect might make it easier for the team to go through with training Duran.

On Tuesday night, Red Sox No. 3 prospect Jhostynxon Garcia crushed his 11th home run of the year in Triple-A while going 3-for-3 with four RBI in Worcester's 11-2 win over the St. Paul Saints (Triple-A affiliate for the Minnesota Twins).

Now Jhostynxon Garcia goes deep for a second time! That’s 3 homers for the Garcia family tonight.



The Password is now up to 11 homers in 43 games at Triple-A. That includes a 3-for-3 performance with 4 RBI tonight.



Currently batting .302 with a .937 OPS.pic.twitter.com/8gNnclPpI9 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 23, 2025

Garcia signed with the Red Sox as free agent back in 2019 and has skyrocketed up the team's prospect rankings, and for good reason. That is evidenced by his play in Triple-A this season.

Through 43 games, Garcia recorded a .300 batting average, a .379 on-base percentage, a .553 slugging percentage, 31 RBI, 31 runs scored, and 51 hits in 170 at-bats. Those are really good numbers in a short amount of games in Triple-A.

The buzz around Duran is picking up with the deadline just days away. That's because the team has so many outfielders on their roster. Roman Anthony is one of the Red Sox's top prospects, while other players like Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Rob Refsnyder all get playing time. Not to mention, Garcia also plays the outfield.

As for where Duran could end up, the San Diego Padres have been linked to the outfielder for quite some time. ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel listed the Philadelphia Phillies, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Atlanta Braves, and Cleveland Guardians as best fits.

Given the outfield depth on the Red Sox, it would be unsurprising if they moved on from Duran. Not only that, but if the Red Sox could get a top starting pitcher, it wouldn't be shocking if Garcia was also on the move as well.