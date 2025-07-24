Surging Yankees prospect is begging Brian Cashman to trade him for Eugenio Suarez

The New York Yankees aren't playing the best baseball right now, but they insist they will be just fine. But the reality is that the Yankees have a lot of needs they need to address by the July 31 trade deadline, one of them being third base. One player they have been linked to extensively is Eugenio Suarez of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The problem is, Suarez is the top trade deadline target and there are other teams interested in doing so.

One way the Yankees could entice the Diamondbacks to acquire Suarez is by giving them one of their top prospects, outfielder Spencer Jones, who has been on a roll as of late. Take Thursday afternoon for example.

In Jones' game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Jones went three-for-three with three home runs.

3 at-bats, 3 homers today for Spencer Jones!



Spencer Jones' power surge could help Yankees land Eugenio Suarez

Jones has seen his trade value rebound this year after last season, he wasn't as highly sought after as fans might have anticipated. Jones split time between Double-A and Triple-A. In 19 games in Triple-A, Jones recorded a .400 batting average, a .457 on-base percentage, a .950 slugging percentage, 13 home runs, 25 RBI, 27 runs, and 32 hits in 80 at-bats. Those are insane numbers for just 19 games played.

For the Yankees, Jones value may never be higher. But they do run the risk of him being a star elsewhere instead of in the Bronx. That is a decision Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has to make. Let's not forget that Cashman does have a tendency to hold the Yankees prospects in high regard, even declaring them "untradable." He will have to make a decision soon.

Jones has let it be known that he'd prefer not to be traded.

“I was just talking to my girlfriend about this, but at the end of the day, I want to play in New York and be a part of this organization and stay loyal to it,” Jones told The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. “That’s a big part of who I am and where I want to go in my career.”

Oh, and Jones said that he is aware of the potential of playing in Arizona and the comments from Yankees fans about him potentially being included in a trade to the Diamondbacks.

“There was a post of me hitting a home run and one of the comments was, ‘Get ready to speak desert, buddy,’” Jones said. “That’s a really good one. I saw that and was dying laughing. That is just so good. To me, that’s the really fun part about baseball at this time of year. I really like the creativity that fans have. It’s awesome. I don’t know if I can speak desert.”

Suarez has been on fire this season, and he's an impending free agent. So far this year, Suarez is slashing .252/.325/.593 while recording 36 home runs, 64 runs, 86 RBI, and 93 hits in 101 games (369 at-bats). Even though Suarez is a rental player, the price tag will only go up as the deadline gets closer and teams are more motivated to acquire him.

It's up to the Yankees to decide whether or not they want to move on from Jones to add a power bat that plays a position of need, or opt to keep him in hopes he can be a star of the future.