Surprise twist in Tyler Guyton’s injury could shift Cowboys’ entire outlook

The Dallas Cowboys were holding their breath and fearing the worst on Monday. Tackle Tyler Guyton went down injured during training camp and it sure looked like an ACL injury. That would have meant the end of Guyton's 2025 season and a massive problem for the team. By Monday evening, the entire organization were breathing an unexpected sigh of relief.

Tests on Guyton's knee came back negative for an ACL tear. Instead, they revealed a bone fracture. Obviously, no injury at all would be the best case scenario. In the grand scheme of things, a break is as good as it gets. Instead of a nine-month absence, Guyton will likely miss from four-to-six weeks.

And finally, some good news for the #Cowboys: OT Tyler Guyton, who went into his MRI believing he had torn his ACL, had tests than revealed it to be intact.



Instead, it’s a bone fracture. No surgery, as it it will heal. He’s out 4-6 weeks. Sigh of relief in Oxnard. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2025

Tyler Guyton good news makes up for Rob Jones injury

The Cowboys had already suffered one difficult offensive line injury early on in training camp. Guard Rob Jones broke a bone in his neck, an injury that will keep him out for two-to-three months. Since Jones had been working with the first team, the injury to Guyton could have meant the loss of two projected starters in the first week of practice.

Tyler Booker, Dallas' first round pick in 2025, is expected to fill the gap left by Jones. Finding someone to replace Guyton would have been much more complicated. Fortunately, any replacement will be temporary.

When will Tyler Guyton return from injury?

Guyton is a young player, so missing several weeks of training camp will set him back some. Still, with any luck, he'll be able to get back on the field just before the Cowboys open the season on Sept. 4 against the Eagles. The four-week mark in his recovery will come on Aug. 25. If it takes him the full six weeks to return, he's likely to only miss the season opener. He should be clear to play in Week 2 against the Giants.

Cowboys depth chart until Tyler Guyton returns from injury

In the meantime, the Cowboys will have to make it through camp without both Guyton and Jones.

The obvious gap-filler at left tackle is Tyler Smith, who is slated to start at guard this season. He has experience at left tackle. That would leave one of Cooper Beebe, Brock Hoffman or TJ Bass to fill in for Smith at guard.

LT: Tyler Smith

LG: Brock Hoffman

C: Cooper Beebe

RG: Tyler Booker

RT: Terence Steele

An alternate plan would be to simply rely on swing tackle Asim Richards, keeping the interior line unchanged.