Surprising Cubs rumors put in-division trade target firmly on their radar

As the Chicago Cubs attempt to finalize a trade for a starting pitcher a new and very surprising name has suddenly entered their radar. There's no doubt that improving the rotation is the team's top priority during the next month, but another need is emerging and that's getting another bat. Whether it's to replace Justin Turner, upgrade the bench or give Craig Counsell another option at third, the Cubs may be exploring a pool of hitters heading into the trade deadline.

The Cubs have reportedly been in active trade talks with the Pittsburgh Pirates for starting pitcher Mitch Keller and apparently third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes has also entered the conversation. According to Francys Romero, teams around the league are keeping tabs on the Pirates' infielder and the Cubs are seen as a potential trade suitor.

Several teams are closely monitoring 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes as a trade piece, according to industry sources.



Hayes is one of the players most likely to be traded, with the Tigers, Yankees, and Cubs among the potential suitors. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) June 28, 2025

Cubs reportedly interested in pursuing Pirates 3B Ke'Bryan Hayes

Hayes, who is now in his sixth season with the Pirates, is signed through the 2029 season and has a club option worth $12 million on top of his eight-year, $70 million contract that began in 2022. The 28-year-old is a brilliant defender at third base, earning gold glove honors at the position in 2023. However, Hayes has had trouble finding consistency at the plate and he's currently in the midst of another bad year offensively, posting a 68 wRC+ in 77 games in 2025.

The Cubs have two big issues developing on offense during the past four weeks. To begin with, the third basemen on the roster haven't been producing much at the plate with primary starter Matt Shaw ending the month of June with a .536 OPS. Secondly, the lineup overall has been shutdown by left-handed pitching, combining for a .220/.258/.386 slash line, resulting in bottom-10 production facing lefties after the end of May.

So yeah, the Cubs should probably seek out another hitter, but is Hayes the answer they're looking for?

Pursuing Ke'Bryan Hayes is complicated for Cubs

On the surface, the answer is a decisive no. Hayes is slashing .246/.297/.305, which is more of the same of what the Cubs are already getting from Shaw and others on the bench. Hayes, a right-handed hitter, has also been really bad against left-handed pitching this season, recording a 41 wRC+ vs. southpaws in 72 plate appearances.

Aside from his rookie 2020 season, when Hayes only played in 24 games, he's had one year when he was an average hitter. In 2023, Hayes homered 15 times, hit .271 and had a .762 OPS, coupled with elite defense he posted a career-best 3.2 fWAR for the Pirates. His momentum was derailed in 2024, when Hayes suffered reoccurring back issues that limited the third baseman to 97 games.

If we take one step back though, then we do see that Hayes has at least been able to hit lefties throughout his career despite his other shortcomings at the plate. In 574 plate appearances vs. left-handed pitching from 2020-24, Hayes put up a 121 wRC+, slashing .295/.345/.475.

So, what do you believe in? The five-year sample size or the 72-plate appearance vs. lefties so far in 2025?

Hayes is set to earn $7 million in 2026 and 2027, before his salary jumps up to $8 million for 2028 and 2029. That contract isn't necessarily a killer for any team, but it would be tough to bring him in as a platoon-only option as his highest value.

You'd certainly want to aim higher if you're a Cubs fan, especially if the goal is to add on offense. It would take a lot of convincing to make a pursuit of Hayes make sense right now, but maybe Jed Hoyer will be able to buy low on Hayes and include him into a package deal involving pitching with either Keller or closer David Bednar coming along in a trade. Otherwise, this rumor is a bit of a head-scratcher for the Cubs.