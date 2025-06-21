Zack Wheeler wasn't at his best, but he was able to throw five scoreless innings against the New York Mets in the Philadelphia Phillies' biggest game of the season thus far. The Phillies entered Friday's game against the Mets tied for first place in the NL East with New York. A win would've given them sole possession of first place in the division. Wheeler lived up to his end of the bargain, but immediately after replacing him, Walker let the team's lead get away.

Tasked with protecting a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning, Walker allowed each of the first two hitters of the inning, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil, to go yard, tying the game in what felt like the blink of an eye. Overall, Walker allowed three of the four batters he faced to reach before being pulled from the game, and the only out he recorded was a 97.9 mph lineout from Jared Young.

Credit to manager Rob Thomson for having a short leash with Walker, but it's fair to question why he was in the game to begin with.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Rob Thomson had no reason to rely on Taijuan Walker in huge Phillies game

Walker has, overall, been fine out of the bullpen for the Phillies this season. Yet, when it comes time for Walker to play a role in big moments, he routinely comes up short. Phillies fans are sick and tired of watching Walker blow big games, and while it's only late June, Friday night's game certainly qualifies. The Phillies and Mets entered action on Friday tied for the NL East lead.

The Phillies are at home and thus favored to win the series, but these two teams are so close in talent level and stature that every game matters. Inserting Walker, a player who have proven he's not built for moments like these, into a close game is managerial malpractice. Thomson ought to know better.

Why is Taijuan Walker pitching out of the Phillies bullpen?

Just a few weeks ago, Thomson moved Walker to the bullpen in favor of Mick Abel. Thomson said all the right things about the decision, but there is surely a reason he doesn't believe Walker is one of the five best starting pitchers on the roster.

"I have a lot of confidence in all those guys," Thomson said. "But I think Tai has a chance to make us a lot better coming out of the 'pen." Thomson claimed he wanted to see what Walker was capable of out of the bullpen, specifically in a role he's not comfortable in.

"I want to see him in a one-inning stint," Thomson said. "And see what he can do."

So...about that. Walker has a place on this Phils roster, whether fans like it or not. However, perhaps he'd be better used as a long reliever and not in high-leverage situations. It's time for Thomson to re-evaluate.