Tarik Skubal does the Tigers a huge favor with Paul Skenes

The Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates are in incredibly different positions as we enter the All-Star break of the 2025 season. Detroit is in first place in the AL Central, while the Pirates are, well, the Pirates. Pittsburgh is wasting the beginning of Paul Skenes career, in which he is set to start his second straight midsummer classic (reminder: Skenes was called up in the spring of 2024).

There's been plenty of trade chatter around Skenes this season, though most sound baseball minds would agree he will not be dealt this July. Skenes is not a free agent until 2030, but that hasn't stopped Tarik Skubal from giving him the ultimate compliment.

“I think the way he carries himself is great,” Skubal said of Skenes. “I’ve ran into him a couple times. The head on his shoulders, he’s very mature, he knows his routine, he’s bought into what makes him good. I feel like he’s always trying to get better at something. It shows with who he is on the mound.”

Both Skubal and Skenes admitted they were excited to face each other in this environment, with the former suggesting that "we need the stars to be on the field for the product to be good and to make fans want to come to the yard." This duo will certainly do that.

Could Tarik Skubal recruit Paul Skenes to the Tigers?

The Pirates are not going to trade Skenes anytime soon. As much as pundits would love to watch Skenes pitch for a real contender, specifically one on a big-market team, it's not realistic. Skenes is under contract until 2030 and he is just about the only reason baseball fans in Pittsburgh come out to the ballpark these days. Yet, that hasn't stopped these same pundits from mocking Skenes trades all season long. In fact, ESPN recently suggested the Tigers could put together the best trade for the Pirates ace.

ESPN's trade package included even more prospect capital going from Detroit to Pittsburgh. The deal itself is intense and tough to imagine from either side. The Tigers would be mortgaging their future for one player who happens to play one of the more vulnerable positions in the sport. Meanwhile, the Pirates would risk a mutiny from their fanbase.

Tarik Skubal might not be around much longer in Detroit

The elephant in the room for the Tigers is Skubal's impending free agency, which will take place after the 2026 season. Any talks of an extension have been put on hold for now. As much as Skubal is loved in the Tigers clubhouse – and as much as he loves Detroit – baseball is a business. If he keeps pitching like this, he could shatter the ceiling of what starting pitchers typically receive in free agency. It's tough to imagine the Tigers reaching those heights financially, especially with Chris Ilitch in charge.

That means if the Tigers were to acquire Skenes at any time in the not-so-distant future, it would likely be as Skubal's replacement, rather than as a co-ace.