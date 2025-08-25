Tarik Skubal hinted at Tigers heartbreak the rest of MLB knows is coming

The Detroit Tigers will make the postseason again in 2025, as they're the overwhelming favorites to win the AL Central. Detroit has a 10.5-game lead over the Kansas City Royals as of this writing. Despite a midseason slump, the Tigers have bounced back in a big way, and came in at No. 2 in FanSided's latest MLB Power Rankings for good reason. Behind the Brewers, the Tigers have the second-best record in baseball and are pacing to get homefield throughout the American League playoffs. At the head of the snake is Tarik Skubal, the likely AL Cy Young and best starting pitcher in baseball. However, Skubal won't remain in Detroit forever.

Skubal will be a free agent after next season. His agent is Scott Boras, meaning the Tigers don't have much hope of negotiating an extension with their ace while he is under contract. If Skubal keeps pitching like this, he will set records and sign with a team that can afford his services. That will not be the Tigers, unless he takes a hometown discount.

Tarik Skubal is excited to go home, pitching for the Tigers

This week, Skubal is headed home to California and pitching against the Athletics. He's excited about the opportunity, per the Detroit News, which could be a hint at what's to come for the left-hander. It won't be the same as pitching in the Oakland Coliseum, but facing the A's has to mean something.

“I’ve been to that stadium as a kid,” Skubal said. “I went to games growing up there, too. I don’t remember what it looks like at all from my memory. I remember it being on the water, but that’s about it. It’ll be fun. I got a lot of family that lives closer to Sacramento than Oakland, so I’ll get to see a lot of them.”

Now, we'd be surprised if the A's and John Fisher ponied up enough money to sign Skubal. The more likely option is that Skubal signs closer to home in California, but it could be with the Dodgers, Giants or Padres. Los Angeles have infinite funds. San Francisco has shown a sudden willingness to spend thanks to a front office led by Buster Posey. San Diego is always a threat, as AJ Preller isn't afraid to make big moves.

“My grandpa tends to bring some good luck,” Skubal continued. “Hopefully that keeps going.”

Should the Tigers be prepared to lose Tarik Skubal?

The Tigers should be prepared for the worst, though they have over a year until they run into real trouble. Detroit's pitching coach Chris Fetter tends to make the most out of spare parts. Skubal is an exception, of course, but if he were to leave AJ Hinch and Co. would be asked to do the impossible – replace the best pitcher in baseball.

The sad truth is Skubal can not be replaced by one player. However, the Tigers would have a lot of money to spend elsewhere by not giving in to his contract demands – at this point, those demands would surely be beyond $300 million, and probably more.

The Tigers front office is prepared to lose Skubal because they have to be. Scott Harris would love to be wrong, but Detroit is a mid-market team. They are not prepared to negotiate with the reaper Boras. The good news is Harris knows this, and thus will have a backup plan in place...or one can only hope.