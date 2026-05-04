Tarik Skubal needs surgery: Ripple effects for Tigers, trade suitors and AL contenders

After an injury scare marred the end of his most recent start, Tarik Skubal assured Detroit Tigers fans and media members that he was fine, dismissing his apparent arm discomfort as a minor issue he could pitch through. Apparently something changed over the last few days: On Monday afternoon, the team announced that the two-time reigning AL Cy Young winner would not only miss his scheduled start against the Boston Red Sox but would also require arthroscopic surgery to remove "loose bodies" from his pitching elbow.

Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal will be placed on the injured list and undergo surgery for loose bodies in his elbow. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) May 4, 2026

There's no word yet on when exactly that procedure will take place, or how long Skubal might be out. But elbow surgery is elbow surgery, and going under the knife almost certainly means an extended absence. Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz just underwent a similar procedure late last month, and the team is reportedly targeting a return in July or August — and that's for a reliever who will only be asked to throw one or at most two innings at a time, rather than an ace who frequently puts his team on his back.

An injury to any player of Skubal's caliber would be a game-changing news. But an injury to this particular player, at this particular point in the calendar, has the potential to be an inflection point not just for the Tigers but for the entire league.

Tarik Skubal injury is the Tigers' worst-case scenario

MLB: APR 29 Tigers at Braves | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Detroit knew the bet it was making. Once it became clear that an extension with Skubal wasn't in the cards, the team could've traded him over the offseason, ensuring they'd at least get something in return before the lefty walked for a presumably record deal in free agency next winter. But when no one bowled Scott Harris over with an offer, he decided to keep Skubal for one last ride, hoping that some roster tweaks could help finally get the Tigers over the hump in the AL.

Doing so came with obvious risk: Risk that the team would fall short of a World Series and risk that Skubal would fail to stay healthy, tanking not only Detroit's hopes of contention but also its ability to potentially get something for him at the trade deadline. It's far too early to bury the Tigers, of course; while no elbow surgery can be easily dismissed, this one isn't particularly invasive, and it's entirely possible that Skubal rejoins the rotation to start the second half ready to mount a postseason push. Still, the timing here has the potential to be particularly brutal.

Whether Detroit can stay afloat in the postseason chase — and which teams could benefit

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It's been a mixed start for Detroit so far. Skubal has been his usual dominant self, pitching to a 2.70 ERA, and free-agent signing Framber Valdez has largely been as advertised. Rookie shortstop Kevin McGonigle has hit the ground running, too, and the Tigers are one of only six teams in baseball — along with the Dodgers, Braves, Yankees, Pirates and Mariners — to rank in the top 10 in both team ERA and team wRC+ so far this season. This feels like a team that should be considered a legitimate AL contender.

And yet, they enter Monday's series opener against Boston at just 18-17, tied with the ever-pesky Cleveland Guardians atop the AL Central. Detroit has a balanced base of talent, and yet for whatever reason, they simply haven't been able to translate that into consistent winning — and now they'll have to try and do so with Skubal, the one constant for this team over the years, on the shelf.

The good news is that this division, and the AL as a whole, could not be more wide open; only the Yankees and Rays enter play on Monday more than two games above .500. It's not hard to imagine the Central, as well as at least one AL Wild Card spot, being won with only something like 84-86 wins. If the Tigers can even just keep their heads above water with Skubal out, they should find themselves still within shouting distance at the very least come the second half.

Then again, removing Skubal has the potential to send this entire hours of cards tumbling. How will the rest of this pitching staff handle needing to soak up so many more innings, especially with Casey Mize also on the IL right now? Is this offense ready to be more than merely good, but an engine that drives winning? If teams like the Mariners and Blue Jays shake off the cobwebs and get hot, will the Tigers be able to keep up?

And, most crucially, is simply sneaking into the playoffs good enough given the stakes? Detroit didn't just keep Skubal to remain competitive; they kept him to make a run at a World Series, and winding up as the No. 5 or 6 seed yet again will leave them with a slim chance of doing so even if Skubal comes back at full health. And that will leave the Tigers with a tough decision to make at the trade deadline.

The 2026 trade deadline is already a muddled mess

Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins | David Berding/GettyImages

Let's say Skubal is still on a rehab assignment as we return from the All-Star break, with Detroit mired around .500. Would that be dire enough for the Tigers to pull the trigger on a trade? And would any team be willing to make it worth Detroit's while for two months of a pitcher who may or may not be at 100 percent?

And Skubal's injury update comes just a day after the Twins watched righty Joe Ryan leave his start early with elbow discomfort, and about a month after Astros righty Hunter Brown landed on the IL with a shoulder issue. Considering Houston's inability to extend to Brown before he hits arbitration, and the fact that the team is currently mired in last place, all three of those pitchers could feasibly have been available for contenders come August. Now it's possible that none of them will, and that would take a huge chunk out of the talent pool.

As things stand, the best available starters could come down to Marlins righty Sandy Alcantara and a bunch of guys you probably wouldn't feel great about handing the ball to start a playoff game, names like the Mets' Clay Holmes or Kodai Senga or the Angels' Reid Detmers. If you have a functional throwing arm, congratulations, you might wind up getting moved at this year's trade deadline.

How could Tarik Skubal's injury affect his free agency?

Boston Red Sox v San Diego Padres | Orlando Ramirez/GettyImages

Admittedly, this is getting a bit ahead of ourselves. We don't even know how long Skubal will be out, much less how he'll look when he gets back or even what team he's going to wind up finishing the season with. And yet, when quite possibly the biggest pitching free agency ever is at stake, it's hard not to wonder.

Skubal's resume needs no introduction at this point. Then again, it's not hard to see the red flags, especially when there's $400 million at stake — from Tommy John surgery as an amateur in 2017 to flexor tendon surgery in 2022 to the fact that he'll be turning 30 in November. This latest issue adds just one more line to his increasingly extensive injury history; given all of that, and the fact that any contract will take him well into his decline years, just how much would you be willing to pay to sign the best pitcher on the planet?

It's impossible to know the answer to that question just yet. And Skubal still has time to rebuild his stock if he comes back strong — after all, there are precious few known quantities on the free agency market this winter. But the most interesting player in baseball this season has just thrown a massive wrench into things, and we could well look back at this moment as a "what if" that changed the course of the league.