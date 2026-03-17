Team USA is headed to the WBC Final, but ticket prices are leaving many fans behind

The steep ticket prices mean die-hard supporters may have to choose between watching history unfold from their couches or draining their budgets.

The cheapest available tickets for the final now cost over $400, making attendance financially out of reach for many fans.

For your sake, I hope that you’re eventually able to see a historic sporting event in person. I have, and I’ve been very lucky. I was at the final game at the old Yankee Stadium, the first game(s) at the current Yankee Stadium, the Colts-Bears Super Bowl, and so many other games that I’ll forever treasure.

The thought of catching Aaron Judge and Team USA battle Ronald Acuña Jr. and Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic championship game is certainly fun to dream about, especially because loanDepot Park in Miami is only an hour south of me. That would certainly be a great time to finally see Judge up close.

There’s only one problem, and it’s one that baseball fans around the country are facing: tickets for the World Baseball Classic have skyrocketed to the point where even going by yourself might not justify the price.

Tickets to the World Baseball Classic championship game are officially out of control

United States fans cheer after defeating Canada | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest ticket to the World Baseball Classic final is roughly $420 (including fees) on StubHub — and that’s just one ticket! I’d be paying probably close to $500, if not more, when factoring in parking or Ubering to Miami.

The demand for major events understandably drives prices up, and that’s not just limited to sporting events. Tickets for a Taylor Swift concert regularly cost thousands of dollars. Your options might be choosing between two months’ worth of rent or singing along with Taylor as she reminisces about her various ex-boyfriends. (Settle down, Swifties. I’m still one of you.)

Just to put tickets for the World Baseball Classic in perspective: Suppose that you saw a commercial for “MLB The Show 26” during the WBC and decided that, rather than hope the baseball gods take pity on the Colorado Rockies, you were going to turn them into a World Series contender. The base game goes for $70, and a quick glance at Facebook Marketplace shows that I can get a used PlayStation 5 for $370. Let’s say that I’d be paying $440 for those two. That’s roughly the same price as most of the affordable WBC tickets!

And remember: these are the cheapest tickets. Yes, some have great views from the upper deck, but plenty of casual fans won’t want to hear that.

But wait, what about scalpers? Considering that the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for selling counterfeit entry wristbands to last Saturday’s Venezuela-Japan WBC quarterfinal, we highly urge you to get tickets the legitimate way if you’re willing to pony up and go to the World Baseball Classic final.

Maybe I’m in the minority, but I’m fine watching a game on the couch. I have my pillow, I don’t need to worry about someone bumping into me and knocking food all over me. Oh, and I’m saving close to $500 while avoiding traffic to and from Miami. I think I’m making the right choice.