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Team USA’s WBC run overshadowed by controversial calls ABS would've prevented

Umpire Cory Blaser ended the WBC semifinal between Team USA and the Dominican Republic on a called third strike that was well below the zone. Now another three-letter acronym is being looked upon more fondly.
ByAlicia de Artola|
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United States pitcher Mason Miller (19) and United States catcher Will Smith (16)
United States pitcher Mason Miller (19) and United States catcher Will Smith (16) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Team USA is moving on to face Italy or Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic Final. The Dominican Republic is going home, but with a whole lot to complain about. On a night when it felt the Americans were getting the better end of the calls, a questionable call ended the game in controversial fashion.

Mason Miller and Geraldo Perdomo battled to a 3-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Miller's final pitch was an 85 mph slider, one that dipped well below the strikezone. The umpire, Cory Blaser, was either tricked by Will Smith's framing or just miscalculated the dip. Either way, he called the "strike."

The DR had a man on third base. Had the pitch been called correctly, Perdomo would have taken his place at first while Fernando Tatis came to the plate. Tatis was 1-for-4 on the night. There's no telling if that would have changed the outcome of the game. Miller is an elite closer who still could have locked in the victory. Still, it's unsatisfying to know Team USA advanced on such a bad call.

ABS was the big winner of Team USA's win over the Dominican Republic

Everyone is skeptical of ABS until a terrible call decides a massive game. Then, it sounds like the greatest thing in the world. Just take social media's reaction to the call.

That wasn't even the only questionable called strike of the night. In the eighth inning, Juan Soto ate a K on a pitch outside the zone.

The fact that these calls happened in a semifinal of the WBC is just a bad look. You never want an umpire to be the top story of such an epic battle.

Team USA will take on Italy or Venezuela in the final on Tuesday.

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