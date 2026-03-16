Team USA’s WBC run overshadowed by controversial calls ABS would've prevented

Team USA is moving on to face Italy or Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic Final. The Dominican Republic is going home, but with a whole lot to complain about. On a night when it felt the Americans were getting the better end of the calls, a questionable call ended the game in controversial fashion.

Mason Miller and Geraldo Perdomo battled to a 3-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Miller's final pitch was an 85 mph slider, one that dipped well below the strikezone. The umpire, Cory Blaser, was either tricked by Will Smith's framing or just miscalculated the dip. Either way, he called the "strike."

MASON MILLER WINS THE BATTLE



TEAM USA WINS THE GAME! #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/IJCG9vjv5r — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 16, 2026

The DR had a man on third base. Had the pitch been called correctly, Perdomo would have taken his place at first while Fernando Tatis came to the plate. Tatis was 1-for-4 on the night. There's no telling if that would have changed the outcome of the game. Miller is an elite closer who still could have locked in the victory. Still, it's unsatisfying to know Team USA advanced on such a bad call.

ABS was the big winner of Team USA's win over the Dominican Republic

Everyone is skeptical of ABS until a terrible call decides a massive game. Then, it sounds like the greatest thing in the world. Just take social media's reaction to the call.

ABS IN WBC NOW pic.twitter.com/YAi6UuC3WG — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) March 16, 2026

Bring on ABS.



Brutal called strike three on Geraldo Perdomo ends it for DR. USA wins 2-1 and moves onto the finals.



Heck of a job though by this USA pitching staff. Absolutely shut down a scorching hot DR lineup.



Not a ton of fireworks, but a great ballgame. — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) March 16, 2026

The 2026 WBC, sponsored by ABS — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 16, 2026

"No ABS in the WBC ? Ok, good, phew, we can be as dogshit as ever." - Umpires everywhere — Adam Weinrib (@AdamWeinrib) March 16, 2026

They really ended the most hyped baseball game of all time on a strike call 6 inches below the zone. Play that on loop for the clowns who hate ABS. That is an embarrassment — Johnny (@JohnnyGiunta_) March 16, 2026

That wasn't even the only questionable called strike of the night. In the eighth inning, Juan Soto ate a K on a pitch outside the zone.

Juan Soto K pic.twitter.com/KlEcNLlf9Y — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) March 16, 2026

That is a bad strike three call on Juan Soto in the eighth inning. Shouldn’t happen period. Absolutely cannot happen in a game like this. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 16, 2026

The fact that these calls happened in a semifinal of the WBC is just a bad look. You never want an umpire to be the top story of such an epic battle.

Team USA will take on Italy or Venezuela in the final on Tuesday.