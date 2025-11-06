The all-time Silver Slugger team every generation will fight over

Every year since 1980, the Silver Slugger Award has been given to the best offensive performers at each position in the Major Leagues. And no matter your generation, we can all agree that some performances are deserving of extra special recognition — the best of the best, if you will.

For that, we've compiled an "All-Time Silver Slugger team" as a way of honoring the best single-season offensive performances at each position in the history of the Silver Slugger Award. Rather than just tallying career awards, it recognizes the single most dominant season by a Silver Slugger winner at every spot on the diamond based on stats, impact and historical context.

Many of these players redefined offensive expectations for their positions. Most of them won MVPs or finished in the top three in voting. All of them showed a balance of tools — mixing power with high batting averages, on-base percentage, speed and defensive value — to earn additional recognition as part of the All-Time Silver Slugger team.

The All-Time Silver Slugger Team (Single Seasons)

Catcher

Mike Piazza, 1997 Los Angeles Dodgers



Season stat line: .362/.431/.638, 40 HR, 124 RBI, 185 OPS+

One of the greatest hitting seasons ever by a catcher, Mike Piazza’s 1997 campaign remains the gold standard. He finished the year with a batting average over .360 with elite power at a defense-first position as the Dodgers finished second in the NL West behind the San Francisco Giants.

First Base

Todd Helton, 2000 Colorado Rockies

Season stat line: .372/.463/.698, 42 HR, 147 RBI, 216 OPS+

Todd Helton’s monster 2000 season is legendary for a reason. He won the NL batting title and put up video-game-level numbers, even after adjusting for Coors Field.

(Other contenders: Albert Pujols 2009, Miguel Cabrera 2013 Triple Crown season).

Second Base

Ryne Sandberg, 1990 Chicago Cubs

Season stat line: .306/.354/.559, 40 HR, 100 RBI, Gold Glove

Ryne Sandberg slugging 40 homers as a second baseman was unheard of at the time. He matched elite power with elite defense, making this a true unicorn season.



(Other contenders: Jeff Kent 2000, Jose Altuve 2017 MVP run).

Third Base

Miguel Cabrera, 2012 Detroit Tigers

Season stat line: .330/.393/.606, 44 HR, 139 RBI, 7.3 WAR, AL MVP

Cabrera split between first base and third base in 2012, but he won the Silver Slugger at the hot corner that year while also claiming the AL Triple Crown. He hit .330 while carrying Detroit to the postseason, making it a truly legendary Silver Slugger campaign.

Shortstop

Cal Ripken Jr., 1991 Baltimore Orioles

Season stat line: .323/.374/.566, 34 HR, 114 RBI, 10.6 WAR, AL MVP

This was Cal Ripken’s MVP year, and it’s arguably one of the most complete offensive seasons by a shortstop. He hit for both average and power while still playing Gold Glove defense, giving the Orioles superstar-level production at the position.

(Other contenders: Nomar Garciaparra 1997, Alex Rodriguez 2007, Corey Seager 2023).

Outfield

Barry Bonds, 2001 San Francisco Giants

Season stat line: .328/.515/.863, 73 HR, 177 BB, 259 OPS+

This was the (in)famous 73-homer year. Barry Bonds broke the single-season home run record while posting an OPS over 1.300 – still absurd, even in hindsight, and even with PEDs.

Larry Walker, 1997 Rockies

Season stat line: .366/.452/.720, 49 HR, 33 SB, 178 OPS+

Larry Walker blended power, speed and average. His rare 40-30 season with a batting title chase makes this one of the most balanced outfield seasons ever.

Ken Griffey Jr., 1997 Seattle Mariners

Season stat line: .304/.382/.646, 56 HR, 147 RBI, MVP

The 1997 campaign was peak Griffey: 56 homers, smooth defense in center and baseball’s biggest superstar delivering his iconic season.

(Other contenders: Juan González 1998, Manny Ramirez 1999, Mike Trout 2018, Mookie Betts 2018).

Designated Hitter

David Ortiz, 2007 Boston Red Sox

Season stat line: .332/.445/.621, 35 HR, 117 RBI, 111 BB, 1.066 OPS

While David Ortiz had flashier home run totals in other years, 2007 was his most complete offensive season. He posted career highs in OBP and SLG while cutting down on strikeouts.

(Other contenders: Edgar Martínez 1995, David Ortiz 2005).

Pitcher (when Silver Slugger existed for them, 1980–2019)

Mike Hampton, 2001 Rockies

Season stat line: .291/.309/.582, 7 HR, 16 RBI in 79 PA

A pitcher hitting seven home runs in a season is unheard of in modern times. Mike Hampton’s bat was so good that he could have been a bench outfielder.

(Other contender: Madison Bumgarner 2014).