The best pitchers to throw an immaculate inning: Brandon Young makes history

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Brandon Young made history on Tuesday night, posting the 118th immaculate inning in MLB history.

Young, a rookie making just his fifth big-league start, struck out New York Mets designated hitter Jesse Winker, center fielder Jeff McNeil and catcher Luis Torrens on a total of nine pitches in the top of the fifth inning. The 26-year-old joined Jimmy Key, Mike Mussina, B.J. Ryan and Kevin Gausman as the only Orioles pitchers to ever record an immaculate inning.

Brandon Young strikes out 3 batters on 9 pitches in the 5th inning!



He is the first @Orioles pitcher with an immaculate inning since Kevin Gausman in 2018! pic.twitter.com/uRiJHg180J — MLB (@MLB) July 9, 2025

Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello also nearly accomplished the feat against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night, beginning his complete game with two first-inning strikeouts. However, Bello ended the frame with a Mickey Moniak flyout.

Here’s everything that you need to know about immaculate innings.

What is an immaculate inning?

The premise of an immaculate inning is simple: The pitcher must strike out all three batters he faces on a combined nine pitches. For example, Young struck out Winker on three pitches and did the same to McNeil and Torrens.

When was the first immaculate inning?

It is believed that Boston Beaneaters (now the Atlanta Braves) starter John Clarkson threw the first recognized immaculate inning on June 4, 1889. Clarkson retired Philadelphia Quakers (now the Phillies) hitters Jim Fogarty, Sam Thompson and Sid Farrar in order.

The best pitchers to throw an immaculate inning in MLB

As of 2025, 12 Hall of Fame pitchers have thrown an immaculate inning: Clarkson, Rube Waddell (1902), Dazzy Vance (1924), Lefty Grove (twice in 1928), Robin Roberts (1956), Jim Bunning (1959), Sandy Koufax (1962, 1963, and 1964), Nolan Ryan (1968 and 1972), Bob Gibson (1969), Bruce Sutter (1977), Randy Johnson (2001) and Pedro Martínez (2002).

Tonight Chris Sale became the first @RedSox pitcher to throw an immaculate inning at Fenway since @45PedroMartinez started a game with one in 2002. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/bO2Aq4dIem — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) August 27, 2021

Additionally, Toronto Blue Jays veteran Max Scherzer (2017, 2018, and 2021) and Braves star Chris Sale (twice in 2019, and then again in 2021) have thrown immaculate innings. Both are widely considered future Hall of Famers.

Interestingly, some pitchers who never threw an immaculate inning include Roger Clemens, Walter Johnson, Greg Maddux and Steve Carlton, all of whom recorded at least 3,300 strikeouts. Now with the San Francisco Giants and a likely future Hall of Famer, Justin Verlander has yet to pitch an immaculate inning despite owning 3,476 punchouts at publication.

Who has thrown the most immaculate innings?

As of July 2025, only three pitchers have recorded an immaculate inning three times: Koufax, Scherzer and Sale.

Have any other pitchers recorded an immaculate inning in 2025?

Yes! Miami Marlins starter Cal Quantrill accomplished the feat against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 18.