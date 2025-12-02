The Blue Jays offseason is just getting started after signing Dylan Cease

When the Toronto Blue Jays signed Dylan Cease to a seven-year, $210 million contract, it marked the beginning of what should be a very busy offseason.

Toronto was within two inches of winning the World Series. By all indications, they intend to be on that stage again next season. But that means spending significant money, and they still have needs on both offense and in the bullpen. It’s unlikely that they sign Bo Bichette and Kyle Tucker. They don’t have the funds for that. But one feels possible.

Bo Bichette vs. Kyle Tucker: Toronto’s defining choice

Bichette is only 27 and the best offensive free agent behind Kyle Schwarber and Kyle Tucker. It’s unclear what position he’ll play defensively, whether it’s shortstop or second base. But his bat is elite, and it would not be a surprise if his eventual contract exceeded Willy Adames’ deal with the San Francisco Giants, perhaps even reaching Xander Bogaerts’ $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

Tucker, meanwhile, is an elite player who is strong offensively, defensively and can steal bases. A finger injury nagged him for a good chunk of the 2025 season, but he still posted strong numbers and should sign a deal worth more than $300 million, perhaps touching $400 million.

Of the two, Bichette may be more attainable. After all, he was drafted by the Blue Jays in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft and rose through the Blue Jays' organization. The familiarity between the two sides is important, and besides, with the Jays coming so close to winning the World Series, it's always possible he feels there's unfinished business in Toronto.

Why the bullpen is Toronto’s other biggest priority

On the bullpen front, two names stand out as strong fits for the Blue Jays: Pete Fairbanks and Brad Keller.

Fairbanks surprisingly had his $11 million club option declined by the Tampa Bay Rays. But the Rays are a small market franchise and have limited resources, therefore dedicating $11 million to a reliever is difficult. It would hardly be a surprise if he eclipsed that number, perhaps even coming close to Ryan Helsley’s two-year, $28 million contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

Keller, meanwhile, is coming off a strong season in which he posted a 2.07 ERA in 68 appearances with the Chicago Cubs and feels primed to turn that into a multi year contract. He’s drawing interest from teams as both a starter and reliever, but it would feel likely that he’d fit into the bullpen equation in Toronto.

If Toronto indeed spends big on either Bichette or Tucker, that would seemingly limit them from signing an Edwin Diaz or Robert Suarez type. But adding another established arm to the late innings, especially with Jeff Hoffman posting a 4.37 ERA and allowing two homers every nine innings (his highest rate since 2019), appears to be a priority for the Blue Jays' front office.

Toronto is fully committed to a championship push

After the season, it became clear that the Jays would spend. They did so with Cease. But work remains, they have the funds available, and I expect them to do whatever necessary to get back to the World Series.