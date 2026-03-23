The Braves’ best (and only) fix before Opening Day is a trade

The Atlanta Braves need to do something — perhaps even before Opening Day. Just look at what’s happened during spring training. Spencer Schwellenbach and Hunter Waldrep, two players who figured to have a major impact in the rotation, are sidelined with an injury. Jurickson Profar, their prized free agent acquisition a year ago, was suspended for a second time in as many seasons and is out for the year.

Here's the deal though: Profar’s suspension saved Atlanta $15 million on the payroll in 2026, so they should have money to spend. Despite their pitching needs, if the Braves want to make a splash, the offense is my suggestion.

The Braves suddenly have a problem — and the money to fix it

Much of the speculation surrounding Atlanta this offseason was about the rotation, but options in free agency are currently slim. Lucas Giolito remains unsigned, but if Atlanta was serious about signing the right-hander, it’s likely they would have already done so considering their rotation injuries. There are no clear significant upgrades available in free agency, so we can probably rule out further reinforcements in the rotation.

But if Atlanta can’t realistically fix the rotation externally, the next best solution is changing the equation — adding enough offense to compensate. And the trade market does offer potential solutions.

If they can’t fix the rotation, they need to outscore the problem

One could possibly be Trevor Larnach, the Minnesota Twins’ veteran outfielder and designated hitter. Larnach, 29, has hit 32 home runs combined the past two seasons and is coming off a season in which he hit .250/.323/.404 with a .727 OPS. He isn’t a free agent until 2028, so he’s controllable and can be a player that Atlanta would build around — and would also give them the outfield depth they sought with Profar in the lineup.

It’s no guarantee that the Twins trade Larnach, who has been mentioned in trade rumors the past couple seasons. They hold him in high regard and have placed a high value on him in trade discussions. But after an extensive deadline selloff last year, it would behoove the organization to listen. And perhaps Atlanta — or someone else — could attempt to pry Larnach out of Minnesota before Opening Day.

Why Alex Anthopoulos is the X-factor here

It should be noted that Braves executive Alex Anthopoulos is among the most aggressive front office leaders in baseball. When he wants someone, he is often relentless — not reckless — in attempting to get that player. So if the value on Larnach, or another player he could potentially seek, isn’t right, he has no issue not pouncing. But expect him to stay in touch with those teams in hopes that their value comes down in talks.

Currently, the Braves have Dom Smith on the roster. He was signed to a minor-league contract and has performed well for the organization in camp, hitting .286/.375/.429 with an .804 OPS. He played meaningful games last season with the San Francisco Giants and made a strong impression with the team, hitting .284/.333/.417 with five home runs and 33 RBI in 63 games.

If Atlanta doesn’t make a trade before Opening Day, Smith would be a strong internal option to be the No. 4 outfielder. But if Anthopoulos wants to make a splash, it could make Smith expendable – or it could give them strong internal depth in a key position.