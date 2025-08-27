The Braves owe Brian Snitker more than he’s willing to admit down the stretch

Brian Snitker hasn't committed to managing another season with the Braves, and his contract runs up after the league year. There is a good chance Snitker's final campaign with Atlanta is this one – which would be all too disappointing but frankly fitting for a man who has spent the better part of 50 years developing the future of Braves baseball.

GM Alex Anthopoulos has had nothing but kid words when pressed about Snitker's future, but he also hasn't revealed much. That's likely because at the end of the day, it's the manager's decision, rather than the team's. Anthopoulos just has that much respect for the 69-year-old.

“I didn’t know anything about Brian Snitker but his name when I got here,’’ Anthopoulos told Bob Nightengale back in March. “I didn’t know who he was. I literally had no attachment, no history whatsoever. Now, I have the highest level of trust from a personal standpoint, a professional standpoint, which is critically important. I have so much trust in him in everything we do.”

Snitker has devoted nearly five decades of his life to one organization, starting as an instructor and minor-league coach to one of the best managers in professional baseball. He could've left at various points, but his loyalty paid dividends when the Braves won the World Series in 2021. That team – led by a mix of stars and outspoken misfits – will not be forgotten for quite some time.

Unfortunately for Snitker, if this is his final year he will not go out on top. However, there are still ways the Braves can honor his memory in their play down the stretch.

3. Don't risk the future for the present

Ending the season well down the stretch would give Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves star talent some much-needed confidence heading into what could be a controversial offseason. However, doing so should not come at the expense of long-term injury risk.

For example, the Braves are activating Chris Sale from the injured list on Saturday. Sale is the defending NL Cy Young winner, but he is also the same starting pitcher who missed the better part of 2-3 seasons after undergoing elbow surgeries. Atlanta must be conservative with Sale, especially as he's under contract for next season.

Sale's injury this time around was not of the arm variety, but instead a fractured ribcage. Assuming Sale is good to go, every start gets him one step closer to a Hall-of-Fame career, which is his ultimate goal at age 36.

2. Play spoiler

If the Braves cannot win the NL East or make the NL Wild Card with Sale in tow, then their best chance at making headlines in what could be Snitker's final month is to ruin someone else's day. Atlanta only has one four-game series remaining with the Philadelphia Phillies at the end of August, but they can make it count. Philly just lost two straight games to the Mets in painful fashion, and their NL East lead is down to five. If those losing ways continue, Atlanta can turn up the heat on their division rival heading into September.

The Braves do not play the Mets, which is unfortunate in so many ways given those painful memories. However, they also face the likes of the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners down the stretch – all teams vying for playoff positioning in the month of September. The Braves won't gain much from earning wins in these games besides moral victories, but it allows Snitker to go out on his terms.

1. Finding the right replacement

Finding the right replacement for Snitker will not be easy, but it's essential as the veteran manager hands off control to someone he can trust. Who better to take on that role than someone who is already on the coaching staff?

Walt Weiss has managerial experience, as he previously spent time leading the Colorado Rockies, and he's familiar with the Braves organization. He's undoubtedly the safe choice, and perhaps not someone all fans will agree upon. Atlanta is suffering through a disappointing season, so more of the same isn't necessarily the recipe for success.

As it turns out, MLB Insiders from Jon Heyman to Bob Nightengale all agree the job is Weiss's to lose.

"Walt Weiss is the logical candidate," Heyman said. "He managed previously in Colorado, terrific individual, great baseball guy, he turned down Detroit as a potential interview subject a couple years ago, so that is the logical one."

Very rarely are managers gifted the opportunity to pass the baton, but in this case Snitker has a chance to leave the Braves in some very good hands.