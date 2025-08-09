The Mets biggest red flag is no longer obvious, and that's not a good thing

The New York Mets starting pitchers have been having a rough go of it. Almost a historically rough go of it, actually, as the team has now gone 51 straight games without two different starting pitchers going six innings in a game. That's the longest team streak since 1901, according to SNY.

On Friday, that streak continued — but as a whole, the pitching staff did its job, giving up just three runs to the MLB-best Milwaukee Brewers. That should usually put a team in position to win. It did, I suppose, put them in position to win, but the Brewers won on a magnificent Blake Perkins putout from centerfield to end the game.

And so while starting pitching not being able to go deep in games has been a massive problem, that's not what killed the Mets tonight. Instead, they were undone by a potentially even bigger problem, and one that's seemingly getting worse: they can't score! The Mets are 26th in baseball in runs scored since the break and the offense has been stuck in mud pretty much that entire time.

The Mets' biggest problem right now isn't clear and that's a pretty big problem

Maybe the biggest problem is that I'm not 100 percent sure what the team's biggest problem is. Starting pitching never being able to go deep into games is obviously a huge concern, but it also doesn't matter how deep your starting pitching goes, or how good your bullpen is, if the offense can't be relied upon on a nightly basis.