One stat that makes Agustín Ramírez' revenge game against the Yankees sting even more

Almost exactly a year after the New York Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins, I don't think they have any buyer's remorse. Chisholm has been magnificent for the Yanks, posting an OPS of over .800 and 4.4 WAR in under a full season's worth of baseball.

I don't think that made it hurt any less watching Agustín Ramírez — who was the centerpiece of the return for Chisholm Jr. — hit two solo home runs against the Yankees on Saturday to basically single-handedly beat the team that traded him away. What hurts even more is that Ramírez, despite now having 17 home runs on the season... has posted a WAR of exactly 0.0 this season in Miami. He's been, according to at least one important statistic, a league-average player.

In the long-term, that will feel like a win for the Yanks, who got the best player in the trade. But right now, it makes Ramírez' revenge game hurt even more because it feels like he waited for this moment specifically to have his best game of the season. Ouch.

Agustín Ramírez came through exactly when the Marlins needed him

For the record, I like Ramírez — and when a 23 year-old rookie hits 17 home runs, and posts an above-average OPS, I think it's pretty safe to say that a long career is nearly a guarantee.

But again, that won't lessen the sting the Yankees are feeling after dropping two straight games to the Marlins in opposite but equally painful fashion.

Yankees shoot themselves in foot in loss to Marlins

Okay, so the guy New York traded was responsible for every run in this game and the Yankees lost a full game on the Red Sox in the AL East standings. That's bad.

Jazz Chisholm also made one of the most baffling baserunning mistakes you'll see in your life in a pretty big spot. That's also bad.

I swear the trade was still a win for the Yankees. If today was the first baseball game you watched since that trade took place a year ago, you wouldn't believe me, but I swear.