The one trade San Diego didn't make could end up being their biggest deadline win

It's not uncommon to see pitchers struggle in the first half of a MLB season, be traded at the deadline, then turn things around in the second half with their new team. Maybe these improvements are spurred by being in a new clubhouse, maybe the pitcher has better chemistry with their new team, maybe it's done out of spite. Who knows? Whatever the case, it's not crazy to see guys course correct after being dealt.

Dylan Cease did not get traded from the San Diego Padres, which was the more surprising outcome than if he had been traded. A deal for Cease seemed like such a sure thing that him still being a Padre probably feels more like getting traded than actually getting traded would. Does that make any sense?

Maybe Cease after he didn't getting traded will be akin to other guys after they do get moved; if he settles down and pitches like a consistent mid-rotation arm he's been in the pretty recent past, keeping him will suddenly feel like another impressive deadline deal from the Padres.

He threw five scoreless innings with nine strikeouts against the Cardinals on Sunday, recording his first win since June 21st. It wasn't a dominant, long performance, but if Cease is putting himself in line for a win every time he goes out, that's about all the Padres can ask for.

San Diego made every move except the one most people expected

Maybe AJ Preller was so busy making other moves at the deadline he forgot to actually trade Cease. The Padres' president of baseball ops acquired Ryan O'Hearn, Ramón Laureano, Mason Miller, JP Sears, Nestor Cortes... that's not even the full list.

All of those guys should contribute in different ways. But if Cease reverts back into the player he's talented enough to be, then he would essentially act as a starting pitcher acquisition, which were few and far between at the deadline.