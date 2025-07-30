The Phillies' best deadline target might not be Eugenio Suárez

The Eugenio Suárez sweepstakes have been the story of the MLB trade deadline thus far, but recent reports indicate that interested teams may be getting scared off by the asking price from the Diamondbacks. The Philadelphia Phillies have been among the interested teams — but maybe not adding Suárez would open the door to the Phils deciding to pony up a big package for another available star: Angels outfielder Taylor Ward.

Yes, the price for Ward is high — but so is the price for Suárez. That's why he hasn't been traded yet! Teams are being scared off by the Diamondbacks asking price, and that makes sense. Suárez is a rental after all, so asking for multiple top-shelf prospects will make inquiring teams nervous. Ward is not a rental — he's under club control through next year, so any team that trades for him would get the stretch run this year and a full 2026.

Ward is also not the hitter Suárez has been this season. But he did hit his 25th home run of the season on Monday, matching his career high, and would instantly help the Phils offensive outfield struggles in 2025.

Ward would fit the Phillies needs better than Suárez

Anyone would be happy to add Eugenio Suárez. The NL home run leader would "fit" just about anywhere. But if the Phillies can't add him, either because the price is too high or another team snatches him up — Ward would be a pretty good backup plan who would still be a difference-maker.

Plus, Ward would instantly fill one of the outfield spots currently occupied by the struggling Brandon Marsh or Max Kepler. But Suárez' fit would be a bit funkier. He's a worse defender than Alec Bohm, so Philly would take a downgrade in the infield, and if he plugged in at DH, that would move Kyle Schwarber back to the outfield where he can play, but doesn't add quite the range the current outfield does.

Angels don't want to part with Ward

Understandably, the Angels aren't in a rush to trade Ward. Even in a season that's been moderate to bad — the Angels favorite place to be — it sounds like any team wanting to add Ward would need to part with a few of their best prospects.

Philadelphia should do it. If no other big moves materialize in the next few days, trying for Ward could be the "backup plan" that ends up being a season-changer.