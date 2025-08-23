The Pirates and 3 other MLB cellar-dwellers who could make playoff runs in 2026

Where MLB separates itself from the other big sports leagues is the unpredictability of teams from one year to the next. The teams that look the best on paper are rarely the best in practice. Many thought the Los Angeles Dodgers had a chance to be the best team of all time; they’re on pace for 92 wins. The Milwaukee Brewers’ preseason over/under was somewhere around 83.5; they have 81 with plenty of room to spare before the calendar even turns to September.

And we know from experience that the difference between being an also-ran and a contender is often just one good offseason. So, which perennial losers are poised to make a jump to playoff contention in 2026?

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

1. Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates continue to be bad despite the fact that they’ve figured out the hardest part of the equation: starting pitching. They of course have Paul Skenes, who is arguably the best starter in baseball and inarguably the NL Cy Young winner this year. Yes, there was some talk that the Pirates could trade him at the deadline, but to me at least, that seemed ridiculous. He still has tons of team control remaining and nothing they could get for him would be worth giving him up.

They also have a reliable innings eater in Mitch Keller, who isn’t a world-beater but pretty much never misses a start. The Pirates also just called up their top pitching prospect, 22-year-old Bubba Chandler, who threw four scoreless innings in his debut. There’s also the forgotten man in the Pirates’ rotation, Jared Jones, who showed tons of promise as a rookie last year but has missed all of this season recovering from Tommy John surgery. He could come back in the first half of next season and round out an incredibly young and talented rotation.

Where the Pirates struggle is on offense. They’re probably not going to look to improve in that area through free agency because Bob Nutting remains the worst, but there are reinforcements coming through the farm system. The Pirates now have the top prospect in baseball in Konnor Griffin. Still just 19 years old, MLB Pipeline lists his ETA in the big leagues as 2027. He has a .932 OPS in Single-A, and if he continues that level of production, he could force the issue and make his debut down the stretch of next year.

2. Miami Marlins

On the other end of the spectrum are the Marlins, who have a good collection of young position players but need pitching help. Will Smith, Juan Soto, Bryce Harper, Pete Alonso and Manny Machado. What do they all have in common? They’re all qualified NL hitters who are looking up at the Marlins’ Kyle Stowers in OPS. 26-year-old shortstop Xavier Edwards doesn’t have any pop, but is a great contact hitter with a .299 average. And Griffin Conine is an intriguing player, withgreat defense and hitting for a .790 OPS before being lost for the year due to injury. Add in guys like Agustin Ramirez, Otto Lopez and Connor Norby, and you can start to see the vision.

If the front office could spend some money to bolster their rotation, and if Sandy Alcántara could look even close to his old self, then this team could be dangerous. They’re showing signs that they’re starting to turn the corner towards playoff contention. At 60-68, they’ve already almost passed their 2024 win total.

3. Athletics

The Sacramento A’s of Sacramento (I know A’s ownership doesn’t want to acknowledge Sacramento, but that’s exactly why I’m going to twice) have compiled arguably the best group of young position players in the sport. Jacob Wilson started the All-Star Game at shortstop ahead of guys like Bobby Witt Jr., Jeremy Peña and Gunnar Henderson. Nick Kurtz has a 1.046 OPS and will win the AL Rookie of the Year Award, all while looking like a 6-foot-5 10-year-old. Tyler Soderstrom has a 126 OPS+. and Shea Langeliers brings dangerous pop to the catcher spot.

And at the deadline, the A’s traded for Leo De Vries, the third-ranked prospect in baseball. It’s an embarrassment of riches, and it’s not difficult to see them making the playoffs in the near future. Their pitching has been abysmal, but this crop of young talent could help attract some free agents, even in the unfavorable pitching conditions of Sacramento. Sacramento Sacramento Sacramento.

4. Washington Nationals

The Nationals keep looking like they’re going to take the next step, but it just hasn’t happened yet. But it just has to, right? James Wood is 22 years old and is going to clear 30 home runs this year. CJ Abrams is still just 24 years old and has improved offensively every year. MacKenzie Gore has gotten rocked in a couple recent starts, but he’s still good. I don’t know when or how it’s going to happen for this team, but it just has to at some point.