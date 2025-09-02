The SF Giants and 3 teams giving fans reason to hope for next season

We know that the old saying is “hope springs eternal”, but the San Francisco Giants are doing their part to add “summer” into the mix, too.

The Giants opened September with an 8-2 Labor Day victory over the lowly Colorado Rockies, continuing a strong stretch that’s seen San Francisco reach .500 again. Not only have the 69-69 Giants won eight of nine, but they have an outside chance at recording just their second winning season since the start of 2016.

Admittedly, it’s too early to know whether Rafael Devers and the Giants are giving us an early look at how they’ll fare in 2026. However, they’re nonetheless one of several teams at least trying to raise expectations for next season.

3. San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers gets the @SFGiants going with an absolute laser to right 💥 pic.twitter.com/75TnB54QOq — MLB (@MLB) September 1, 2025

Let’s keep talking about the Giants, especially when they’ve scored at least seven runs in five of their last nine games. Devers looks to have finally found his groove, clubbing 10 home runs with 21 RBI and an OPS over 1.000 since August 1. We feel comfortable suggesting that the Giants will only go as far as Devers takes them next year, his first full season with San Francisco.

Although shortstop Willy Adames is still hitting .230, he’s up to 26 home runs with an above-average OPS. That’s ideally a sign of things to come for the Giants, considering that they uncharacteristically inked Adames to a seven-year, $182 million contract last December. If the last month or so is a sign of things to come for both All-Star sluggers, then we definitely won’t be surprised if the Giants compete for an NL West crown in 2026.

2. Los Angeles Angels

Zach Neto puts the @Angels ahead with home run No. 24 💥 pic.twitter.com/Szxkm2C5Fv — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2025

No, Mike Trout and the Angels won’t return to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. In fact, the 64-73 Halos appear assured of a 10th straight losing season despite Trout suiting up for 108 games — only the second time in five years he’s cracked the 100-game mark.

Still, there’s something about these Angels that makes us feel slightly hopeful for their 2026 chances. Young shortstop Zach Neto has graduated into a perennial 5.0 bWAR player and, with 25 home runs and 24 stolen bases, still has a shot at becoming only the third player in Angels history to record a 30-30 season; Bobby Bonds (1977) and Trout (2012) paved the way for Neto, assuming that he finishes September strong.

Outfielders Taylor Ward and Jo Adell have each hit 30 homers, and starter José Soriano owns a 3.68 ERA across 161.1 innings. Even if the Angels enter next season as the AL West’s fourth-best team behind Houston, Seattle and Texas, this is the best we’ve felt about the overall team in quite some time.

1. Athletics

Nick Kurtz adds on for the @Athletics with a pinch-hit 2-run homer! pic.twitter.com/dMXs2WpMzp — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2025

There must be something in the water in California. The A’s are 17-13 in their last 30, and their offense has made tremendous strides all season. Yes, we’re aware that the A’s play in a Minor League stadium, but they’re batting .251 with a .760 OPS with runners in scoring position. How much of that has to do with the Sutter Health Park dimensions, and how much is because the A’s are finally showing signs of progress amid their latest rebuild?

It sure looks to us like the A’s have found their next core in catcher Shea Langeliers, first baseman Nick Kurtz, shortstop Jacob Wilson and left fielder Tyler Soderstrom. The A’s also extended two-time All-Star designated hitter Brent Rooker, who otherwise may have emerged as a viable trade candidate this winter.

Our question: Can the A’s pitching staff overcome spending 81 games at Sutter Health Park? The A’s are 29-40 with a 5.09 ERA at home compared to 35-35 with a 4.58 ERA on the road.

Which teams do you believe have positioned themselves to take a massive step forward in 2026? Let us know.