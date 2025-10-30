The Los Angeles Dodgers are just two wins away from their second straight World Series title. Wednesday night marks the final home game of their season, as the series will head back to Toronto for Games 6 and 7, where the Dodgers will surely be met by a raucous Rogers Centre crowd. This makes it all the more confusing that some Dodgers fans have been seen leaving early during their three-game postseason home-stand, or in some cases abandoning their seats altogether.

The Dodger Stadium crowd now heads for the exits to beat traffic with the Dodgers down 6- 1 entering the 9th. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 29, 2025

Is everyone out of their seats to get a Dodger Dog or…?



(first photo is right field, moving in toward the plate) pic.twitter.com/6lcZgzrE3d — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 30, 2025

Dodger Stadium is one of the most iconic venues in baseball, if not all of sports. It's held court for some iconic postseason moments, including Kirk Gibson's World Series-winning home run, and Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam just last season to win Game 3 of that Fall Classic. With this Dodgers team, anything can happen. They really are just that talented, and provide even more reason for fans to pay the price of entry, even if it does cost an arm and a leg.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Why are Dodgers fans not at the World Series? Ranking the worst excuses

While there are a wide variety of excuses for any targeted fanbase that doesn't show up to support their team on the game's grandest stage, the Dodgers receive more flack than most. First of all, LA is an organization most baseball fans loathe. The Dodgers have the highest payroll in the sport, along with the best scouting department. They are a behemoth led by mostly silent partners who are willing to do whatever it takes to win.

While that success has and will continue to lead to sellout crowds, it can also cause complacency. Below are the worst excuses I've come across for empty seats at LA sporting events, ranked from worst to best.

There's too much to do in Los Angeles

You can truly say this about any city. Los Angeles is the entertainment capital of the United States and perhaps the world, sure. It's Hollywood! Not a night goes by without a story. For these nights, though, that story ought to be the one told at Dodger Stadium. Whether it be the legend of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani, or the shutdown arms of Roki Sasaki and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, this Dodgers team is a dynasty in the making.

Los Angeles traffic

Ah, arguably the most popular excuse we hear from Dodgers fans leaving any game early is that they choose to beat the traffic. Traffic is bad everywhere, but Los Angeles has it worse. Trust me on that one. Just take one look at cars attempting to leave the Dodger Stadium parking lot following an 18-inning marathon in Game 3.

Stuck in traffic but at least Dodgers fans are going home happy 😅 pic.twitter.com/o8JBCGLpXG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2025

Alright, I'll admit it, I'd hate sitting at a standstill for that long. But would I hate it enough to leave a World Series game early and miss history? Absolutely not. Next!

Los Angeles is a Lakers town

Los Angeles is an underrated sports town. While the newer tennants like the Rams and Chargers of the NFL may struggle to draw their own fans on a consistent basis, the same cannot be said about the Dodgers and Lakers. When either of these two teams is winning, the vibe around LA changes immensely.

The Lakers did play on Monday night during the Dodgers 18-inning affair. They lost, 122-108, at Crypto.com Arena. On Wednesday night, they face the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Thus, this excuse doesn't hold up. The mentions from the verified reporters above took place on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

Ticket prices are far too expensive

World Series ticket prices are always too expensive. There's a reason I've never been to a World Series game as a fan, and it's because I'd rather watch from the comfort of my own couch. I am no better than you, Los Angeles, but if I had a team like the Dodgers to root for I might just change my ways. Per the New York Post (as of two days ago), ticket prices for the World Series games at Dodger Stadium were dropping. Granted, over $600 is still a pretty penny to pay for a sporting event, but a World Series game can be the memory of a lifetime, if you can afford it.

And again, I completely understand those who cannot afford. Typically, especially in the World Series, there are enough who can. It's unfortunate that wasn't the case for Game 5.

Dodgers just won a World Series

The Dodgers did just win a World Series, and they're likely to find themselves in this enviable position again soon. The roster is stacked and, for the most part, signed long-term. That includes Ohtani, who will more than likely retire a Dodger assuming he isn't sent packing for unforeseen reasons. Dynasty fatigue is a thing, but the Dodgers cannot and should not consider themselves one just yet. One World Series – plus another in the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season, if we're counting that – isn't dynastic. Were LA to win another ring this season (still a possibility as of this writing), then we're talking.

Even so, any Dodgers fans willfully passing on a chance to attend the World Series (who could actually afford to go. See comment above) is missing out. Sometimes you don't what you got til it's gone.