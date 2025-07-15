The Yankees need to make this deal with the Diamondbacks before it's too late

The New York Yankees head into the second half of their 2025 with clear needs to add a new third baseman and a new starting pitcher to the roster. Fortunately for GM Brian Cashman and his staff, they only need to deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks if they want to address both needs with one transaction.

The biggest potential needle mover available to the Yankees in the coming weeks is Eugenio Suarez. He's a bona fide slugger at third base who can turn the weakest point in manager Aaron Boone's lineup into a massive strength.

The 33-year-old infielder has already slugged 31 homeruns on the year. He's just the sort of slugger who can provide elite protection for Aaron Judge in the heart of New York's order. That's precisely why MLB insider Jon Heyman is suggesting that the Yankees make him a top priority ahead of the trade deadline.

Heyman also believes the Yankees should try to layer starting pitcher Zac Gallen into the deal. He can help the team soak up regular-season innings but he's not the sort of arm that's going to help boost the franchise's chances of winning a World Series anytime soon. Some underlying statistics indicate he's better than his 5.40 ERA this season but he doesn't project to be anything more than a No. 4 or No. 5 starter in the team's regular season rotation.

The upside to Heyman's suggested trade is that it doesn't have the Yankees giving up that much in return. Cam Schlittler would be the headline prospect but most scouts believe his most likely outcome is as a middle of the rotation starter once he settles into life in the majors.

Prospects Cade Smith and Brock Selvidge would help round out the Yankees' package. Both are intriguing prospects but are far from what any scouts would consider to be elite minor league arms. There's always the chance that a pitcher like that hits but it's the sort of risk that contenders always take ahead of the trade deadline.

So is this a deal the Yankees would actually do?

Going after Suarez is the most likely and logical target for Cashman to pursue in the coming weeks. He upgrades the lineup's biggest position of need and gives the middle of the team's order even more thump.

Of course, Suarez is the sort of player who can help multiple teams at the deadline. The Diamondbacks should be looking for more in a trade that the transaction Heyman put forth. Arizona should be looking to get at least one premium target in any deal they make for their valuable third baseman. With the Yankees, they might be inclined to push for Spencer Jones as the potential headliner.

Including Gallen in the deal makes less sense for Cashman and his staff. He can provide value above replacement for the Yankees' but they should not offload anything of value for a pitcher who doesn't project to help them in the postseason. He might give them more value than Marcus Stroman but the Yankees should have higher aspirations in this year's trade market.

What will the Yankees actually do ahead of the trade deadline?

Suarez should be the team's top target but he's not the only third baseman who can give the Yankees a meaningful upgrade. Ryan McMahon could be a shrewd acquisition if the Rockies want to offload his future salary. Ke'Bryan Hayes could be a player the Yankees try to pry away from Pittsburgh as a potential reclamation project.

The Gallen aspect of the deal just doesn't pass the logic test unless the Diamondbacks are inclined to throw him into a Suarez deal for free. There should be starting pitchers with more upside hitting the trade market as teams fall out of their respective playoff races after the All-Star break. Time will tell if the Yankees are willing to pay the prices required to land a better arm, but they won't rush to acquire Gallen just because he can help them eat innings down the stretch.

In fact, the most likely outcome for the Yankees is that they acquire an upgrade at third, and then find the trade market for relievers to be more palatable than the corresponding market for starters. Landing two impact arms who can help them in high-leverage situations will give them more value than overpaying for a mundane starter. Expect Cashman to net a big name third baseman and follow it up with subtle, but important moves for a pair of relievers ahead of the trade deadline.