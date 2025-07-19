There’s one obvious solution to Dodgers’ Mookie Betts problem

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one solution that could save Mookie Betts’ season-long slump, yet they refuse to make the decision. Betts is playing his first full season at shortstop this year and it’s been anything but successful for him; he’s hovering around career lows on offense. Despite this, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn’t planning on moving Betts back to the outfield.

Betts filled in last year at shortstop due to injuries and this season, the Dodgers decided to make that his full-time position. Now, they’re not only regretting it, they’re refusing to rectify the situation. According to a Yahoo Sports story, one of the most glaring problems for Betts is he’s simply not hitting the ball hard.

His .241/.311/.377 slashline is the lowest of his career, including his abbreviated 2014 season, his MLB debut. So is his .668 OPS. Things aren’t great for Betts and the Dodgers are refusing to find ways to solve this problem. Not that moving him to the outfield will instantly make him a better offensive player. But maybe having less responsibility on defense could help him recapture his offensive form.

The Dodgers refusing to help Mookie Betts is only hurting them in the long run

It actually doesn’t make sense to keep Betts in one of the most pivotal places on the field if he’s struggling — especially with this being his first full season at shortstop. Since things aren’t going well, wouldn’t it make more sense to move him to the outfield, where he’s spent most of his career?

I understand that Roberts doesn’t think a move like that would have enough of a benefit to do it, but what are you hurting in doing that? I hate to bring in this comparison, but look at what the Boston Red Sox did with Rafael Devers. They pulled him out of the field and before he departed the east coast for the west coast, he was batting .272 this season.

The Dodgers don’t have the luxury to put Betts at DH though thanks to Shohei Ohtani, but they could put him in his more comfortable outfield position and let him regain his offensive form. When Betts is swinging a hot bat, the Dodgers are better. Why would they not try something to see if it helps?

They move him and it doesn’t yield any better results, fine, move him back to the infield. But the postseason is near and the last thing the defending champions need is one of their star players struggling. And instead of shutting down possible solutions, they should be interested in exploring every possible way to aid in his revival.