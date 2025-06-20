These 3 Mets will be dumped long before the trade deadline

Just eight days ago, the New York Mets were cruising. They had a comfortable lead in the NL East, had the best pitching staff in the majors, and had Juan Soto heating up. Well, they've lost six in a row, allowing the Philadelphia Phillies to catch up to them in the NL East standings. They've also lost both Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill to injuries that will keep them out for at least a month. Fortunately for Mets fans, roster moves will be made sooner rather than later.

Not only are the players who will get sent down in the coming days struggling, but they're currently holding spots of players who are on the IL. When those players come back, the Mets should be able to turn things around rather quickly.

3) Justin Garza, relief pitcher

This one might seem weird on the surface because Justin Garza has pitched quite well in a Mets uniform. He hasn't allowed a single run in any of his 4.2 innings of work covering four appearances. He's given up four hits and hasn't walked a single batter. With that being said, Garza holds a spot on the roster that hasn't been secure for most of the year.

The reality with the modern game is that bullpens are leaned on a ton. With bullpen usage being as high as it is, the need to make roster moves just to call up a fresh arm exists more than teams would like. Sometime within the coming days, Garza will pitch an inning or two in a game that's out of hand, and the Mets will replace him with a different reliever in Triple-A.

This isn't because Garza is bad, but it's because the Mets will need a reliever who can pitch on a certain day that Garza might be unavailable. The fact that he has minor league options makes him an easy pitcher for the Mets to send down when they have to.

2) Blade Tidwell, starting pitcher

Blade Tidwell isn't supposed to be on the Mets' active roster to begin with. Friday's game was supposed to be started by Tylor Megill, but he landed on the IL with a sprained elbow. Justin Hagenman was supposed to be his replacement, but the Mets used him to eat several innings in Thursday's blowout loss. Thus, the Mets wound up promoting Tidwell for what will be his second career start.

It's exciting for Mets fans to watch Tidwell, one of the organization's top pitching prospects, get another shot in the majors, but this will ultimately be nothing more than a spot start. Frankie Montas, for better or worse, is set to make his Mets debut on Tuesday, so someone currently in the rotation will lose his spot.

Tidwell might find his way back, especially with the injury woes the Mets have been dealing with lately, but it's hard to see him sticking around after he starts Friday's game.

1) Jared Young, designated hitter

With the Mets hoping for a bit more firepower at the DH spot during Jesse Winker's absence, they recalled Jared Young, a 29-year-old with limited MLB experience who had gotten off to a strong start at Triple-A Syracuse this season. Young has gone deep a couple of times with the Mets, but he's also slashed .148/.233/.407 at the plate in 30 plate appearances.

Mark Vientos is currently on a rehab assignment and is days away from his return. He's going to have to replace someone. Guys like Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Luisangel Acuña have all struggled at the plate lately, but they all have far more upside and value on this Mets team than Young does. Baty can at least defend, Mauricio is at least a switch-hitter, and Acuña can really run.

With his defensive struggles in mind, Vientos should be the primary DH for this Mets team, at least until Winker returns. If Vientos is predominantly at the DH spot, that leaves nowhere for Young to play, making his spot on the roster useless. It feels as if it's a matter of when, not if, he gets sent down.