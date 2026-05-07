These 4 Blue Jays will be gone by the MLB trade deadline

Things had been looking up for the Toronto Blue Jays before they had to enter their house of horrors this week. Their series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field went about as expected, as the Jays were swept and scored a total of four runs in the three games. Now, at 16-21, the Jays are tied for last place in the AL East with the Boston Red Sox, nowhere near where they expected to begin the year.

Some of their struggles can be attributed to injuries, and with where we are in the calendar in mind, it's far too early to declare the Jays as trade deadline sellers. Something we can do, though, is assume these four players won't be on the roster past the early August trade deadline, whether they're competing for a postseason berth or planning for 2027.

C Tyler Heineman

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

It feels wrong to put Tyler Heineman on this list because he was such a pleasant surprise in 2025, but he's come crashing back to earth this season. The veteran backstop is slashing .170/.214/.170 in 21 games, putting up a wRC+ of 9. In other words, he's been 91 percent worse than league average as a hitter. He does not have a single extra-base hit in 59 plate appearances this season. He has as many pitching appearances as RBI (2). Offense has never been his calling card, but it's been rough.

Heineman's roster spot is secure for now, but Alejandro Kirk is slowly working his way back from a fractured thumb and could return by the end of the month. The easy decision, once Kirk comes back, would be to demote Brandon Valenzuela, a catcher with options, to Triple-A, but Valenzuela has been playing well. He has three home runs in 50 at-bats and has played elite defense behind the dish.

If Heineman doesn't start hitting, there's every reason to believe the Jays will stick with Valenzuela as their backup once Kirk returns, either trading or DFA'ing Heineman.

INF/OF Davis Schneider

Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Davis Schneider | William Liang-Imagn Images

Davis Schneider is another player coming off a strong 2025 season who has struggled mightily in 2026. He's slashing .132/.313/.245 with one home run and seven RBI in 28 games, performing poorly despite being in a platoon role for much of the year. Schneider is a fan favorite and has a solid track record, but how much longer can the Jays let this go on?

Addison Barger is set to return from the IL this weekend, and that means someone has to go down. The only Jays position players with options are Kazuma Okamoto, Brandon Valenzuela, Yohendrick Pinango, and Schneider. The Jays obviously aren't sending Okamoto down, and Valenzuela is their backup catcher, so the decision is almost certainly between Pinango and Schneider. PInango has gone 10-for-25 (.400 BA) to begin his big-league career, providing a spark, while Schneider has seven hits in 53 at-bats all year. The choice feels rather clear.

OF Nathan Lukes

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nathan Lukes was finally getting going following his massive early-season slump before suffering a hamstring injury that's expected to sideline him through late May at the earliest. Once Lukes is healthy, are we sure the Jays will have a spot for him?

The Jays are loaded with left-handed hitting outfielders, with Lukes, Pinango, Barger, Jesus Sanchez and Daulton Varsho as options on the 40-man, and that isn't even including the switch-hitting Jonatan Clase, currently in Triple-A, and the injured switch-hitting Anthony Santander. Where does Lukes factor in when everyone's healthy?

Varsho plays every day, and when they were all healthy to begin the year, Barger and Sanchez ranked above Lukes on the totem pole. Maybe that'll change because Lukes was hot before his injury and Sanchez hasn't been great lately, but Lukes looks like their fourth-best left-handed hitting outfielder, meaning there isn't much of a use for him. Since he's got several years of cheap club control, there's a chance the Jays can trade him for a player who fills an immediate roster need or a prospect if they're selling.

LHP Eric Lauer

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Eric Lauer | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Eric Lauer is yet another key contributor from last season who has not been the same in 2026. Lauer excelled as a swingman for Toronto last season, but has a 6.03 ERA in seven appearances (six starts) this season. The Jays have needed him to step up with all of their starting pitching injuries, and for the most part, Lauer has not done that despite his repeated preference to be a starter.

The Jays had no choice but to rely on Lauer early on, but they might not have to in the not-too-distant future. Trey Yesavage is already back from the IL, and while it's a mystery regarding when Max Scherzer, Jose Berrios and Shane Bieber will return, there's a good chance that at least one of these arms will be ready to return before the deadline. If that is the case, Lauer is probably the one to go.

Patrick Corbin has outpitched him, and while the Jays could move Lauer to the bullpen, there's reason to believe that if he does not improve, they'll want to cut bait with him altogether, whether they're able to find a trade suitor or not.

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