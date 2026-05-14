There's a lot to like about this Chicago Cubs team. The lineup is among the best in baseball when it's on, and what's left of the rotation is here to stay. Chicago failed their biggest test of the season to date — a three-game series against the NL-leading Atlanta Braves — but they are nothing sneeze at. The Cubs are a likely playoff team when all is said and done, and anything less than that should be viewed as a disappointment.

That also means tough decisions ahead for president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and general manager Carter Hawkins. An MLB roster isn't just made up of stars, but glue guys and utility players who make the entire operation work. Unfortunately for some of those players, Memorial Day can serve as an early inflection point for the roster. What's working, and what isn't? These four players simply aren't cutting it.

Nicky Lopez

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Nicky Lopez can play a lot of positions pretty well. There is a place for that over the course of a long, 162-game regular season. The Cubs know this more than most, as Lopez is their third-string everything in the infield, including second base, third base and shortstop. The problem with Lopez is not his defense or flexibility, but instead his bat.

If Lopez is going to carve out a real role for himself on this Cubs team, he'll have to make the most of limited opportunities. So far, Lopez has played in just five games and take just as many at-bats. He doesn't have a single hit, meaning Craig Counsell is using him more as a defensive replacement than anything else.

What could save Lopez is if one of the Cubs starting middle infielders goes down with an injury. Suddenly, Lopez would become an intrical piece of this Cubs team. But until then, he's likely on his way back down to the minors or worse.

Javier Assad

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It's not 2024 anymore. Javier Assad was once a key cog in the Chicago Cubs rotation. That season, he had a 3.73 ERA across 29 starts. Unfortunately for Assad, injuries have gotten in the way of him establishing a key role in this Cubs rotation in 2026. And if he can't do that now, when the Cubs are without so many key starting pitchers such as Justin Steele, Matthew Boyd and Cade Horton, when will he?

Steele is slotted as the Cubs long-relief pitcher of sorts these days. He can always make a spot start or two, or serve as an opener if Counsell chooses to go that route. For now, yes, the Cubs need starting pitching depth, so even though Assad entered play on Thursday with a 6.00 ERA across seven outings, Hoyer is unlikely to give up on him just yet.

That will hopefully change by the trade deadline, one way or another. Either Assad will turn his season and career around with a series of solid outings, or the Cubs will acquire some missing pieces before the trade deadline to help their ailing staff.

Phil Maton

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago Cubs | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Getting rid of Phil Maton would not be easy for the Cubs, as he signed a two-year, $14.5 million guaranteed deal with Chicago this past winter. At the time, it looked as though Chicago was finally investing in their bullpen — a move that was praised by most. Unfortunately for Cubs fans, relief pitchers can hardly be relied upon year-in and year-out, which is why Maton has fallen flat on his face through mid-May.

Maton has time on his side. His contract should force the Cubs to utilize him as much as they can in the coming months. If he can find his usual form — and Maton's had an ERA under 4.00 every year since 2021 — then perhaps his stay in Chicago can be salvaged.

If not, then Hoyer has another problem entirely. First, he needs to help the back end of his bullpen so that they can get the ball to Daniel Palencia. Second, what's he supposed to do with Maton? Sure, he could aim for a phantom IL stint that would require some rehab starts in Triple-A Iowa, but otherwise it's tough to give this kind of established veteran a break.

Miguel Amaya

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Miguel Amaya's 2026 season is best defined by what happened between he and Dalton Rushing. The Dodgers catcher and former top prospect called Amaya a 'fat f***', which sparked drama between the two clubs. Outside of that, Amaya has done little to earn the playing time he's getting behind starting catcher Carson Kelly.

Amaya remains the Cubs best option defensively behind Kelly, but that could change quickly. Either Chicago could acquire another backup catcher at the deadline, promote one to the big leagues or simply deal with Moises Ballesteros' shortcomings at the position.

The one advantage the Cubs have over just about every team in baseball is their lineup. If Amaya's added to the mix, he becomes dead weight at the bottom of the order. Amaya is young enough that a trip back to the minor leagues, while still a significant setback, could be in his best interest should his batting average dip closer to the Mendoza line before the All-Star break.

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