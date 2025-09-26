These 5 Rangers could be gone — and Texas tax breaks won’t stop them

The Texas Rangers gave it the old college try, but after a late postseason push, the 2023 champs will come up just short for the second year in a row. That puts Chris Young and the team's front office under the microscope. There's a lot of talent on this roster, but the overwhelming majority of Texas' big-ticket stars either underperformed or just weren't available down the stretch. The Rangers will need to find ways to add depth and maintain this core, which makes it tricky when so many key pieces can pick up and leave in free agency. Others may end up on the trade block.

Texas occupies a precarious position in the AL West. Seattle and Houston aren't going anywhere; the Angels are cooked, but the A's are quietly on the come-up, with a supercharged young lineup that's about to start putting some gaudy numbers on the board. Add in Bruce Bochy's uncertain future, and the Rangers run the risk of falling behind. A new manager can bring about positive change, but it can also go bad, especially when Bochy is among the most accomplished and respected voices in MLB.

Here are a few Rangers in particular who feel destined to either end up in trade talks or sign with a new team in free agency.

Rangers free agents who are all but gone

LHP Patrick Corbin

This one probably won't wound Rangers fans too much. Patrick Corbin inked a one-year contract last offseason, hoping to rekindle past success in a more competitive environment after a lengthy stint with the Nationals, where he won the World Series back in 2019. While this was Corbin's best individual season in a hot minute, he's still not very reliable. The Rangers will be looking for more depth for their pitching staff this winter.

The lefty has appeared in 30 games (29 starts) for Texas, posting a 4.34 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 126 strikeouts in 151.1 innings. He has led MLB in hits allowed in three of the last six years, but won't hold that undesirable crown in 2025. Corbin deserves major credit for his durability, which is valuable in and of itself, but there's no reason for Texas to bring him back when the 36-year-old profiles as little more than a fringe depth piece on a winning team.

RHP Tyler Mahle

Injuries held Tyler Mahle to 16 starts this season, but he has shined when healthy, putting up the best numbers of his nine-year career. The righty has a 2.18 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with 66 strikeouts in 86.2 innings. He is definitely the beneficiary of some good luck — his expected ERA sits at 4.34, in MLB's 31st percentile — but Mahle has earned himself a nice paycheck. Still just 30 years old, there will be a team confident enough to bank on Mahle putting together a complete season, which he hasn't done since 2021.

The Rangers' rotation is about to look awfully different behind Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Jack Leiter next season. Mahle could be worth keeping around, but his lack of durability has put a real strain on the Rangers' depth, which continues to come up short. Texas might prefer to scour the marketplace for more dependable options, especially if Mahle can spark a bidding war among other contenders. Guys who pitch to (hard) contact and are so blatantly lucky almost always come back down to earth eventually.

RHP Merrill Kelly

Texas splurged on Merrill Kelly at the trade deadline. After a hot start in Arlington, Kelly has hit a rough patch in recent weeks. He has allowed three-plus earned runs in four of his last five starts, up to a 4.23 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 10 outings with the Rangers. His season numbers are much more palatable — 3.52 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 167 strikeouts in 184.0 innings — and the veteran still has gas in the tank, but it's seldom that we see half-season rentals stick around in free agency.

Kelly, an ex-KBO star turned Diamondbacks ace, should still get a nice payday this winter. He's approaching his 37th birthday and he can only pitch for so long, but there will be a contender with deep pockets willing to hand out a sizable one- or two-year deal. Just not the Rangers, whose pitching staff is already on the older end of the spectrum. This offseason will be dedicated to prepping the next generation, such as Kumar Rocker, and finding more sustainable options to supplement to the top-end vets.

Rangers trade candidates who can probably put their homes on the market

3B Jake Burger

Texas has dealt with injuries in the infield all season, which has opened up plenty of opportunities for Burger. Unfortunately, he hasn't really taken advantage of them. Burger is a big-time slug threat with a strong track record of positive production, but his usual consistency has been hard to come by in 2025. He has a .236 average and .689 OPS through 348 plate appearances, whacking 15 home runs in 100 games.

Burger, 29, will attract plenty of interested suitors in need of corner infield help, but the Rangers are at the point of starting Rowdy Tellez over him with several talented infielders on the IL and other in-house options, such as 2020 first-round pick Justin Foscue, on an accelerated come-up through the Minors.

He's a third baseman in theory, but Burger's defense makes it hard to trust him at the hot corner. He's more of a primary first baseman with a future in the DH spot, so there's a good chance the Rangers test the market to see what's available, even with Burger arbitration-eligible through 2028.

OF Adolis García

Adolis García has spent the majority of his career with Texas. He's a two-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner and, of course, a World Series champ. He was the ALCS MVP in 2023, an essential contributor to Texas' title run. But his name popped up in trade rumors around the deadline this yaer, and it feels like those talks will pick back up again in the offseason.

This has been a rough season at the plate for García, hitting .226 with a .660 OPS and 18 home runs in 499 plate appearances. He's still a home run threat every time he steps up to the plate, but the margins of his game are on a swift decline. The 32-year-old strikes out a bunch, he doesn't really work deep into counts and while he's still a solid defender in right field, he's no longer the vacuum-cleaner of yesteryear.

Texas has a ton of up-and-coming talent in the outfield, led by Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter. García and the Rangers are beginning to feel the roster squeeze, and Texas can probably get a decent haul for García's expiring contract and still-workable batted-ball profile. His Rangers tenure is approaching its natural conclusion.