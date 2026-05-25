These Braves prospects could be good as gone if Atlanta makes a trade deadline push

The Atlanta Braves sit near the top of MLB but could target upgrades at the trade deadline despite their prospect depth.

The Atlanta Braves are, arguably, the best team in baseball on Memorial Day. That's an accomplishment in itself considering the injuries this team has been forced to deal with for much of the season. Atlanta came in at No. 2 in our latest MLB Power Rankings, behind only the surging Tampa Bay Rays.

All that being said, there's still room for the Braves to improve. They could use another outfield bat, and perhaps some help in the rotation and bullpen. Depending how high they aim, it could mean losing out on prospect capital Atlanta's player development staff has spent years building.

John Gil

Atlanta Braves infielder John Gil (93) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Braves have the ability to trade Gil due to his rank behind the likes of Alex Lodise, who is 22 years old and close to MLB-ready. Lodise and Gil are both shortstops, and while they could change positions when they finally do get the call, the Braves middle infield depth isn't a major question mark.

As Atlanta's ninth-ranked prospect, Gil could easily be included in a trade for a modest bullpen upgrade, specifically. A top-10 team prospect comes with plenty of value, even in a system like Atlanta's, which isn't considered top-tier these days.

The one tool Gil has that some prospects don't is his ability to create runs on the basepaths. Gil has a 70-grade run tool, which is among the best in the minor leagues. When he does finally receive his MLB opportunity, he could immediately contribute as a pinch runner. Assuming he can increase his hit tool some by then, he ought to have a high floor.

Conor Essenburg

Jun 17, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Lincoln-Way West High School (IL) outfielder Conor Essenburg Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Much like Gil, Essenburg is blocked by other outfielders in the Braves farm system (not to mention those in the majors) like 17-year-old Diego Tornes, who is one of the quickest risers in the minor leagues. Essenburg is more of a finished product than Tornes — and by no means do the Braves have to deal him — but his arm talent alone makes him a big fish in a small pond. Should Atlanta make the trade deadline push for another arm, he'd be an attractive addition to any trade package.

Scounts like Essenburg's profile of bat speed and strength. However, the 19-year-old is struggling in A-ball as of this writing, hitting under the Mendoza line. That makes him a buy-low candidate for a rebuilding team at the deadline. Again, his arm is already MLB-caliber. The rest needs some work.

JR Ritchie

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher JR Ritchie (60) Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Now we're getting to the Braves best prospects. JR Ritchie is a top-100 prospect in all of baseball, coming in at No. 61 in the latest MLB Pipeline update. Ritchie has made a couple of MLB starts already, and pitched admirably in those appearances. The Braves early starting pitching injuries gave Ritchie that opportunity, and Atlanta isn't afraid to throw young pitchers into the fire.

Ritchie was demoted last week to give him more starts at Triple-A Gwinnett. Manager Walt Weiss claimed Ritchie is a "talented kid" who will play a big role in the Braves' future plans. Assuming Atlanta keeps him around, he should compete for a rotation spot again next spring, barring an extended lockout.

But just to play devil's advocate, the Braves could also make a trade deadline swing for starting pitching. As I mentioned earlier in this piece, Atlanta's starting pitching injuries are adding up, and the Braves frontline starters like Chris Sale and Spencer Strider all have extensive injury histories. Tarik Skubal may not be in play, but why not Joe Ryan? Ritchie would almost certainly have to be included in any package for the Twins star.

Didier Fuentes

Atlanta Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes (72) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Fuentes has technically graduated from prospect status, but at just 20 years old with a lot of MLB appearances under his belt, he could be a coveted target for rebuilding teams looking for the next face of their starting rotation. Fuentes has been a key presence in the Braves bullpen this season, so he will not come cheap. However, Fuentes has a full arsenal of pitches and really can do it all. If Atlanta wants a more established back-end bullpen force or starting pitcher, trading Fuentes away could make the overall package less of a damper on their farm system.

So far this season, Fuentes has 12 appearances and just one start. His 2.75 ERA suggests this might be the best short-term role for Fuentes in Atlanta. Elsewhere, he could serve as a starting pitcher, which the Braves initially viewed him as.

Just a few weeks ago (before he graduated prospect status), Fuentes was a top-100 prospect in all of baseball. It's safe to suggest rival scouts still see him as an intriguing young piece, and a possible frontline starting pitcher. Should the Braves trade for Ryan or another reliable frontline starter, as mentioned above, expect his name to be floated in trade talks.

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