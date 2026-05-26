These historic MLB no-hitters could never happen today

While combined no-hitters still happen, the romance of a single pitcher finishing a gem after 130+ pitches is a relic of the past.

No-hitters still happen in today's game. They happen with some regularity, actually, because relievers are better than ever and teams now combine two or three arms to finish the job — as Houston did to Texas on Monday night. But the solo, one-man, complete-game no-hitter? The kind where a single pitcher takes the ball in the first inning and hands it to the umpire after the final out in the ninth? That game is effectively extinct, and the pitch count data from the greatest no-hitters in baseball history explains exactly why.

Every complete-game no-hitter in the Statcast era requiring 130 or more pitches could not be replicated today. Not because the pitchers weren't good enough, but because no manager in 2026 would let them stay in the game long enough to finish what they started.

Nolan Ryan, 1990: The last of the gunslingers

Texas Rangers pitcher Nolan Ryan | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

Nolan Ryan was 43 years old when he threw his seventh no-hitter against Oakland on June 11, 1990. He needed 130 pitches to do it, striking out 14 and walking two. By the standards of the day, it was a masterpiece. But by the standards of today, the Rangers would have pulled him after around 100 and handed the ball to the bullpen with a four-run lead.

That's the part that gets lost in the mythology: Ryan's no-hitter wasn't just about velocity or dominance. It was about a manager trusting his pitcher to finish what he started. Bobby Valentine left Ryan in there. The concept of a pitch limit wasn't enforced the way it is now, and a 43-year-old Ryan was given the latitude to work through trouble rather than get yanked from it.

That latitude no longer exists for anyone.

Sandy Koufax, 1962: Wildness and brilliance at the same time

Sandy Koufax's no-hitter against the Mets on June 30, 1962, required 138 pitches and five walks. He was 26 years old and already one of the most electric pitchers in the game, and he still needed that much leash to get 27 outs against a bad expansion team.

Five walks in a no-hitter sounds like a contradiction. It's baseball; stuff can be electric and command can be inconsistent in the same outing. The Dodgers kept Koufax in because that is how a no-hit bid was handled back then. There was no algorithm calculating his fatigue index, no analytics department tracking his release point deviation, no predetermined threshold at which he got handed to a reliever.

Tim Lincecum, 2013: The most recent warning sign

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Tim Lincecum during the ninth inning of his no-hitter in 2013 | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Tim Lincecum's no-hitter against San Diego on July 13, 2013, is the most instructive example, because it happened in the modern era — deep enough into the analytics revolution that teams were already building pitch-count protocols and reliever usage models. The righty threw 148 pitches. He struck out 13 and walked four, hitting a batter and throwing a wild pitch.

Lincecum was already showing the wear that would derail his career far too soon. His velocity was declining. His workload that season was being monitored. Yet Bruce Bochy knew the importance of what was happening, and trusted him to close it out, because that's what managers still did in 2013 — even as the sport was shifting beneath everyone's feet.

That kind of decision would generate a week of debate in 2026. And probably a press conference.

What a modern complete-game no-hitter actually looks like

San Francisco Giants pitcher Blake Snell tossed a no-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2 for his first career complete game. | Katie Stratman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The complete-game no-hitter isn't fully dead; three happened in 2024 alone. But look at how they were built.

Ronel Blanco did it for Houston on Apr. 1 of 2024 with 105 pitches and two walks. Dylan Cease did it for San Diego on July 25 with 114 pitches and three walks. Blake Snell did it for San Francisco on Aug. 2 with 114 pitches and three walks. All three finished under 115 pitches. All three were efficient enough that their managers never had to make a hard decision.

That's the new entry requirement. A pitcher today can still throw a complete-game no-hitter, but only if he's so locked in that the question of pulling him never comes up. The moment a starter starts walking batters, running deep counts or creeping toward 100 pitches in the sixth inning, the bullpen starts moving. The leash is short and the analytics department has a say.

Blanco at 105 pitches is a completely different performance than Edwin Jackson at 149. One is a modern masterpiece. The other is a different sport.

What changed, and why it matters

The average starter today works about five and a half innings. The 100-pitch threshold functions as a soft limit for most pitchers and an absolute ceiling for many. When a starter hits 95 pitches in the seventh inning with a no-hitter intact, the manager starts calculating: lefty-righty matchups, reliever freshness, playoff implications, service time, the next four starts on the schedule.

The game has optimized itself out of the complete-game no-hitter. It happened because teams got smarter about protecting arms, and because bullpens got good enough to finish the job without the starter.

That's the tradeoff. The bullpen no-hitter is more likely to succeed. The combined effort spreads the load, matches up arms against lineups and gives a team the best statistical chance of holding the zero. But it doesn't feel like what happened on June 11, 1990, when a 43-year-old legend stood on the mound in Oakland and finished what he started with 130 pitches and 14 strikeouts.

Ryan's record will stand forever, and not just because no one has been as good as he was. It will stand because it seems no one will ever be given enough rope to try.