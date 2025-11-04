These MLB stars could be risking everything by entering free agency

Even as the World Series played out, the other 28 teams were busy plotting their next moves. Which options should they pick up? Which ones should they decline? And players are facing the same questions, deciding whether to test the open market.

It came as little surprise that Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso and Robert Suarez, among others, opted out of their contracts to become free agents. Reunions with their previous teams have not been ruled out, but they now have an opportunity to test free agency and sign for more money. But there are other decisions that are less clear, both for players and teams. Opting out can mean betting big on yourself, but staying put can cost millions in potential earnings. Here are three of the toughest player option calls that could shape both careers and club futures this offseason.

Trevor Story’s future in Boston depends on more than health

Story, 32, has two years remaining on a six-year, $140 million contract. The feeling is that he is very unlikely to opt out and will remain with the Red Sox. In the past three seasons, Story has missed significant time with various ailments. But he stayed healthy this season and hit 25 home runs while slashing .263/.308/.433 with a .741 OPS.

Overall, he's a slightly above-average player and has poor defensive metrics. He feels like a safe bet to opt into the remaining two years, $55 million left on his contract. But the Red Sox still should have financial flexibility to add to the roster. Could Kyle Schwarber or Kyle Tucker be possibilities?

Shota Imanaga’s complicated contract could define the Cubs’ offseason

Imanaga, 32, has a $57 million club option for 2026 through 2028. If the Cubs decline that option, he has a $15 million player option.

In his second year with the Cubs, Imanaga posted a 3.73 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 144.2 innings. The numbers are not what they were in his rookie season (he was 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 173.1 innings in 2024), but he was still productive. And for a Cubs team that already needs rotation help, keeping Imanaga is vitally important.

I expect Imanaga to stay, but his contract is incredibly complicated. If Imanaga exercises his $15 million club option, the Cubs have an opportunity to add two additional seasons to his contract for a combined $42 million. If the team declines that opportunity, it would give Imanaga an additional $15 million player option for the 2027 season.

Got it? Good. These decisions have many layers, so it may take a bit to get an answer. But Imanaga is crucial for the Cubs, so I expect them to figure it out.

Pete Fairbanks’ option will be a tough call for the Tampa Bay Rays

This is something I’m watching really closely. The Rays have an $11 million club option on Fairbanks for the 2026 season. Fairbanks, 31, has been one of the best relievers in baseball recently. In seven seasons, he's posted a 3.19 ERA across 265.1 innings. In 60.1 innings last season, he posted a 2.83 ERA in 61 games (60.1 innings).

The past couple years, the Rays have turned down trade inquiries on Fairbanks. They value him. He’s been very productive. But they are not big spenders, and an $11 million salary for a reliever is hefty for them. I would not be surprised in the slightest if Fairbanks is traded or possibly doesn’t have his option exercised. This is one to monitor in the coming days.