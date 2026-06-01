These Rangers will be gone by the MLB trade deadline

Whether Texas buys or sells, these four names are unlikely to remain on the roster by August.

A series sweep of the Kansas City Royals gives Texas Rangers fans some hope that their season can be salvaged, but at 28-31 and with a lineup that ranks 24th in runs scored, it's hard to be too confident that this team is anything but a fringe Wild Card contender at best.

It's too early to know whether Texas will be buying or selling at this year's deadline, but whether they're in contention or not, it feels likely that these four players won't be on the team by the time August rolls around.

RHP Chris Martin

Texas Rangers pitcher Chris Martin | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Chris Martin had a strong year for the Rangers in 2025, and he's been a reliable reliever for much of his 11-year big-league career. But at age 39, the right-hander is having a season to forget: Martin has a 7.84 ERA in 12 appearances thus far, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on 18 hits in just 10.1 innings of work. He began the year in high leverage, but Martin is now nothing more than a middle reliever who has seemingly lost Skip Schumaker's trust, and for good reason. His stuff is simply too hittable.

If the Rangers are planning on winning now, how long can they justify keeping Martin in their bullpen, barring some drastic and immediate turnaround? If the Rangers are selling, why wouldn't they trade a 39-year-old having a down year on an expiring contract? If they can't find a suitor, why would they keep him knowing he wouldn't be back next season anyway? Regardless, it's likely he'll be gone in some capacity.

INF/OF Sam Haggerty

Texas Rangers left fielder Sam Haggerty | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Sam Haggerty was a useful utility player for the Rangers last season, but he's been anything but that in 2026. In 35 games, Haggerty has gone just 7-for-44 (.159 BA) with one extra-base hit, striking out 16 times. After finishing last season with an above-average 105 OPS+, Haggerty's 19 OPS+ makes him one of the worst hitters in the league thus far.

He has a history of hitting lefties (.765 OPS vs. LHP in his career) and he's a switch-hitter who can play virtually all over the diamond, but a .395 OPS is a .395 OPS. Haggerty is out of options, and whether the Rangers are competing or not, it's hard to justify rostering a hitter struggling to this extent.

INF Nicky Lopez

Texas Rangers second baseman Nicky Lopez | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Rangers signed Nicky Lopez a few days ago to add more infield depth, and he's done his part so far, going 5-for-17 with a home run. With that being said, Lopez entered Sunday's action with a .621 OPS in his career, and he hasn't hit much at all at the MLB level since 2021. Not coincidentally, the Rangers are his fifth team since that season.

Lopez is a solid defender and wouldn't be the worst fifth infielder, but he was brought in just to serve as a stopgap while Corey Seager and Josh Smith are out. Once one of those guys come back, it's likely Lopez will get DFA'd — and even if he sticks around a little while longer, the odds of someone with his track record staying around through the trade deadline feel very slim.

OF Evan Carter

Texas Rangers center fielder Evan Carter | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Evan Carter seemed destined for stardom when he excelled late in the 2023 season as a rookie, playing a crucial role in the Rangers' World Series win. Unfortunately, Carter has hit just .206 with a .672 OPS in the three seasons since, and he's slashed .175/.296/.343 with six home runs and 18 RBI this year.

Carter has incredible speed and has played elite center-field defense for Texas, but at some point, he has to hit to earn a spot in the Rangers' lineup. If he isn't going to develop at the plate, why would the Rangers keep him on their roster, whether they're in contention or not? I'm not saying they'll trade him, because doing so would be selling incredibly low, but sending him down to Triple-A for a reset before the deadline should not be off the table if these offensive struggles continue.

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