These Royals will be gone by the MLB trade deadline if Kansas City can't find its footing

The Kansas City Royals had good reason to believe a bounce-back season was in the cards in 2026. So far, though, it's been more of the frustrating same: After losing the first two games of their series against the Chicago White Sox this week, K.C. enters play on Thursday tied for dead last in the AL Central at 19-24. The offense still isn't fixed, while a team built on run prevention has seen its pitching take a step back amid injuries to Cole Ragans Ryan Bergert and a sophomore slump from Noah Cameron.

There's plenty of time left for a turnaround, but if the Royals can't figure things out and recapture some of that 2024 magic, there could be some big changes coming later this summer. One down year for a young team is understandable; two would be a trend, one that Kansas City can't afford as Bobby Witt Jr. continues to be arguably the best all-around player in the entire sport. Something has to give to get this back on course, which means several big names could be on the move come the trade deadline.

LHP Kris Bubic

Bubic broke out as a full-time starter last season, even earning his first All-Star nod, and he's consolidate those gains in 2026 with a 3.50 ERA and through eight outings. His changeup is a genuinely devastating weapon, and lefties without huge platoon splits who can generate whiffs and ground balls at above-average rates don't exactly grow on trees.

All of which means that Bubic, still just 28, is bound to get paid when he hits free agency this winter. Given Kansas City's organizational needs, they almost certainly won't be re-signing him; if they're out of the hunt by July, getting a decent haul for his services is better than losing him for nothing. He could well become one of the best arms moved at the deadline.

RHPs Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha

Cleveland Guardians v Kansas City Royals | Ed Zurga/GettyImages

This one is a bit dicier, and likely a bit more controversial. Unlike Bubic, neither Lugo nor Wacha are in their final years of team control: Both of them are under contract for 2027 as well, with team options in 2028 should the Royals choose to exercise them. They've also been the twin pillars of Kansas City's pitching staff, holding things down amid Cole Ragans' injury and Noah Cameron's sophomore slump.

That said, Lugo is 36 and Wacha is 34; they've defied Father Time so far, but it's unclear for just how much longer they'll be pitching like No. 3 starters. I don't think the Royals will part with both players at the deadline, and I'd understand if they decided not to part with either. Given their long-standing need for more offense, though, is it worth flipping one of them for a Major League-ready (or something close to it) bat — and still rolling into 2027 with the other one, plus Cameron, Ragans and eventually Ryan Bergert, atop your rotation?

OF Lane Thomas

Los Angeles Angels v Kansas City Royals | Jamie Squire/GettyImages

Of all the rental bats Kansas City might look to move at the deadline — from Jonathan India to Starling Marte — Thomas feels like the one a contender might realistically jump at. He's a deeply flawed player, but his overall athleticism on the bases and in center field plus his ability to mash left-handed pitching make him a great fit for a bench spot heading into October. You don't want Thomas playing anything close to every day, but as someone to make spot starts and pinch-hit against southpaws while giving you more defensive coverage in the outfield, he can play a valuable role. And it's not like his .604 OPS should convince the Royals to make him a part of their long-term plans.

LHP Matt Strahm

Kansas City Royals v. Chicago White Sox | Matt Dirksen/GettyImages

Strahm has always been a fly-ball pitcher, and more of those fly balls have wound up going over the fence this season. That's a concern, given that he's 34 with declining fastball velocity. But there's also been a bit of bad luck involved with that — as his 2.69 expected ERA would suggest — and if he gets his HR/FB rate back down toward career norms, he can be a valuable piece of a contending bullpen as a lefty with the ability to get both left- and right-handed hitters out. Plus, we know he's got a ton of big-game experience from his days with the Phillies. It's almost always a good idea for selling teams to flip relievers for prospects at the deadline, especially when those relievers are rentals.

RHP John Schreiber

Detroit Tigers v Kansas City Royals | Jay Biggerstaff/GettyImages

Speaking of which: If Kansas City can get something of future value in return for Schreiber, the team should jump at the chance. He's been a perfectly cromulent middle reliever for years now, and he still induces a ton of ground balls thanks to a sinker-sweeper combo that makes him tough on right-handed hitters. Those are valuable skills for a bullpen come postseason time, and someone should be willing to make a move for him.