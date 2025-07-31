This Astros package would make sure Dylan Cease is bound for Houston

As we approach the trade deadline, one of the most shocking names to become available is Dylan Cease. The San Diego Padres are in the thick of contention and Cease, even in a down year, remains extremely valuable on the mound. The Padres shied away from trade chatter over the offseason, but they now appear willing to deal the righty's expiring contract if it helps them balance out the MLB roster.

Of course the Padres want top prospects in return, but San Diego also wants MLB-ready help in the outfield or at catcher in order to cut ties with the talented 29-year-old. Among the interested suitors are the Houston Astros, who remain far from a first-place lock in the competitive AL West.

Padres SP Dylan Cease is a prime trade target for the Houston Astros, per @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/orGMIQr1Pz — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) July 29, 2025

Cease would immensely benefit the Astros, giving them a proven postseason-caliber arm behind Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez in the rotation. Cease's surface-level numbers aren't great this season — 4.79 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 118.1 innings — but he's a durable strikeout machine two top-five Cy Young finishes in the last four years. Even in a walk year, he's worth his weight in gold.

Here is how Houston can get a deal across the finish line.

This Astros-Padres blockbuster trade lands Dylan Cease in Houston

This feels about right for both sides. Houston gives up two MLB-ready prospects and a gifts San Diego its much-needed catcher upgrade. The Astros get two months guaranteed of Cease with a head start on potentially re-signing him in free agency. That is what the Kyle Tucker trade was all about — freeing up money to spend elsewhere.

Cease is typically inconsistent year to year, but his peak rivals the very best pitchers in MLB. He's still in the 90th percentile for strikeout rate and the 94th percentile for whiff rate, per Baseball Savant. He can dial up velocity in the high-90s, alternating between a livley four-seam fastball and his signature slider, which allows him to work outside the zone with strong deception. A high volume of walks has long been Cease's bugaboo, but when he's rolling, he can strand those runners with good ol' fashioned punch-outs.

Padres get haul from Astros in hypothetical Dylan Cease trade

Miguel Ullola, 23, is edging closer to his MLB debut and could replace Cease in the Padres rotation as soon as next season. His fastball is one of the very best pitches in the minors and his slider is coming along nicely.

Victor Carantini is alternating between starts at DH and catcher in Houston, with Yanier Díaz as the primary backstop. Houston may need to look elsewhere for a new reserve catcher (or acquire old friend Martín Maldonado from San Diego), but replacing Caratini's production in the DH slot shouldn't be too hard. He's batting .261 on the campaign with a .732 OPS and 103 wRC+, smashing 10 home runs in 253 at-bats.

Pedro León, 27, is currrently on the 60-day IL as he recovers from a nagging knee sprain. His return date is uncertain, but he was on the MLB roster prior to the injury. He's ready for big-league reps and could give San Diego its much-needed left fielder once he's back to full strength. He needs to tighten the screws on his plate approach, but León packs major power behind his swing.