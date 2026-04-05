This Braves-Angels trade for Jo Adell would put Jurickson Profar out of a job

However, that trade won't come cheap. If the Angels are open to a deal, the Braves would have to send a king's ransom.

Credit where it's due: Jo Adell's fielding is otherworldly these days. After robbing three (yes, count 'em) home runs on Saturday night against the Seattle Mariners, no player has taken away more bombs than Adell since the start of 2020. Adell has 10 home run robberies since then, and has turned himself into one of the best defensive outfielders in MLB. That wasn't always the case.

All THREE of Jo Adell's home run robberies from tonight ...



Yes, you read that right 😮 https://t.co/bc0Wb9i1Ii pic.twitter.com/axhyQFpLHD — MLB (@MLB) April 5, 2026

Angels fans are on a high after Adell's ridiculous antics in a 1-0 victory, as they should be. If it's possible to award a player a full WAR for one night of work, Adell surely accomplished just that. However, it's also important to keep this season in perspective. The Angels are going nowhere fast, and Adell's trade value is at an all-time high. A contender like the Braves – a team in need of corner outfield help after Jurickson Profar's suspension – could be a natural fit.

What a Braves trade package for Jo Adell would look like

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels | Ryan Sirius Sun/GettyImages

The good news for any team interested in Adell is that he's a free agent after the 2027 season. That makes a trade far more likely by the end of July, especially if the Angels are out of contention. Right now, though, it's tough to make the argument Anaheim should part ways with arguably their most expensive asset.

But contending teams don't have time to waste. That's why the Braves should make a call now and at least lay the groundwork. Adell won't come cheap. Just last season, Adell had his best offensive year to date, hitting 37 home runs. His power has improved each of the past two campaigns, as he hit 20 bombs in 2024. He's just as gifted at hitting home runs as he is at taking them away.

Would the Braves make this trade?

While this trade looks like a lot on paper for Atlanta, it's the cost of doing business for a player the star caliber of Adell. Atlanta has three top-100 prospects per MLB Pipeline, one of whom is Fuentes. The right-hander lit up spring training and made a brief major-league cameo before he was sent down by the Braves. Atlanta's starting pitching depth will be tested this season, but the young Fuentes doesn't have to factor into that. Sinnard and Essenburg are both promising players who need some development. The cost of three top-15 prospects in Atlanta's system, which is not particularly highly-thought of, is what it'll take to get this deal done.

Verdict: Yes, but only if Adell is open to a new contract

Would the Angels make this trade?

Right now, I lean no. Adell is affordable and could stay in Anaheim long-term if he's able to cash in on his last few seasons. He's also under contract for next season, which means the Angels can afford to hold onto him in hopes of putting a contender on the field. However, if Angels general manager Perry Minasian is a realist, then it could make sense to get as much for Adell now as he can. That'd give a contender like the Braves at least two full playoff runs with the corner outfield position set. All three of the players Atlanta is offering are young and fit the Angels timeline for contending. Even if Minasian doesn't have a long leash, he'd leave the Angels organization in a decent spot for the next regime.

Verdict: Not yet, but you have their attention

What a Jo Adell trade would mean for Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar

Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves | Brett Davis/GettyImages

Profar has been a profound disappointment for the Braves ever since they signed him. Two separate PED suspensions have forced him out of action for most of that time, and he'll miss the entire 2026 season and postseason as a result of the second.

Profar is signed through the 2027 season, so the verdict is still out as to whether Alex Anthopoulos and the Braves front office will welcome him back into the fold after his suspension. However, their patience is waning, as evidenced by the statement the team put out after his second PED ban.

A trade for Adell would likely mean the end of Profar's time in the ATL. If the Braves couldn't find a way out of his contract, perhaps he'd be a productive bench piece if he's able to return to form without the use of illegal drugs to help along the way.