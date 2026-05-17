This Braves-Rockies trade would put the NL East race to bed in May

While the Colorado Rockies haven't been remotely as bad as expected, it's still no secret that they're a few years away from really making some noise in the NL West. Thus, their best bet is to build around an emerging young core and trade away veteran assets that won't be a part of their next competitive window. Enter the Atlanta Braves, which should take interest in Rockies relief pitcher Antonio Senzatela.

A report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale directly mentioned Senzatela, a Rockies relief pitcher who is expected to be among the top bullpen options available at the MLB trade deadline. While the Braves have elite arms in their 'pen already, manager Walt Weiss acknowledged that their usage rates are as high as ever. That's not a bad thing, as the Braves are winning a lot of baseball games as a result. However, over the course of a 162-game season, it could become an issue. Adding another elite arm is in their best interest.

This Braves-Rockies trade for Antonio Senzatela makes a lot of sense

Atlanta Braves Announce Manager | Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves/GettyImages

Assuming the Rockies want to trade Senzatela — and why wouldn't they, as he's 31 years old and having an elite season — the Braves ought to take some interest. Yes, this team has a trio of All-Star caliber relievers — Dylan Lee, Robert Suarez and Raisel Iglesias — available to them. But just listen to what Weiss had to say following another victory this weekend.

“It’s a product of winning a lot of games,” Weiss said. “When you win a lot of close games, that’s when you use the back end of your ‘pen. You can only do it so often. Then, these guys need a reset.”

For the sake of this argument, let's say the Braves do want to ensure the back end of their bullpen receives enough rest in the long term. That's where Alex Anthopoulos and an aggressive Braves front office comes in.

Would the Braves make this trade?

No one likes trading from the prospect cupboard. Because we don't know what Murphy and Hartman will become just yet, it's like voluntarily giving away your lottery ticket. However, Senzatela has a club option for 2027, so it's not like he's on an expiring contract. That means the Braves will have to send away some promising prospects for his services. Murphy is the team's No. 6-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline, though he's struggled this year. Hartman has performed well in Rome, but is just 19 years old and needs a lot of polish. If the Braves can get away with this offer, they should take it, as Senzatela could play a big role in their postseason push.

Verdict: Yes

Would the Rockies make this trade?

While Nightengale did note the Rockies are likely to shop Senzatela, he did not say when. The way he's pitching — a 1.32 ERA through 12 games — the Rockies could bank on a larger sample size in hopes that his price tag will go up. Again, Senzatela has a club option for next season, and it's affordable. If they wait until July or August and the right-hander is still pitching this well, the offers they receive will dwarf the Braves mock trade above.

The mock trade I put together above only works if the Rockies are willing to take what they can for Senzatela now. It also helps that these teams have recent trade history on their side, as the Braves acquired Pierce Johnson from the Rockies just a few years back. Colorado should be familiar with their farm system. But unless Colorado is blown away by Murphy or Hartman — and there's plenty to like with both players — they may choose to wait.

Verdict: Wait-and-see approach

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