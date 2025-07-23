This Braves trade package can save Georgia native Dylan Cease from their enemy

Dylan Cease is available at the MLB trade deadline. Given the overall lack of star power at this year's deadline, contenders ought to be thrilled. Cease is set to hit free agency this winter, and has an ERA over four, but he is also a perennial Cy Young candidate at his best. If any contender needs a frontline ace – looking at you, Jed Hoyer – they ought to take a swing, however unlikely it might be. Buster Olney reported the Cubs and Mets have interest in the Padres right-hander. However, Cease is from Georgia. Perhaps the Braves could make a call as well?

Any trade for Cease would cost the Braves, and also goes against their best interest. Atlanta would voluntarily give up assets in exchange for another starting pitcher who is likely to leave them in the winter. Given how the Max Fried predicament played out, it's understandable why Alex Anthopoulos would resist such a decision. Yet, the idea of Cease pitching for the Mets and possibly signing long term ought to scare Anthopoulos straight.

Why Dylan Cease would be interested in playing for the Braves

Cease is from Milton, Georgia. MLB players love the hometown narrative. It might seem unrealistic for the Braves to sign Cease long term, but they have a damn good chance given he grew up rooting for the team. Anthopoulos works in a baseball front office. I do not. If they gain any intel about Cease's willingness to play in Georgia long term, then they ought to at least make the call.

As for what it would cost to add Cease, Atlanta could be looking at a steep asking price, just as the Mets would. Cease is a top-flight starter when healthy. It helps that he is on an expiring contract. The Padres have a need at catcher, and the Braves have far too many of those.

What a Dylan Cease trade would look like for the Braves

If I were a betting man – and I am not – AJ Preller and Anthopoulos could link up on such a deal to send Sean Murphy to San Diego. It is the only way this makes sense.

I want to make it clear that this probably would not end in a 1-for-1 trade. Either the Braves or Padres would at least want cash considerations back in return. However, this is the outline of a deal. Murphy could be the Friars catcher for at least the next two seasons. Cease adds another high-profile pitcher to the Braves rotation, and gives Anthopoulos a head start to extend him prior to free agency.

More importantly for Atlanta, any trade sending Cease away from the Mets is good by them. Why not add a Georgia native to the squad?