This clever Cubs pickup could quietly help Chicago get revenge on the Brewers

Saying the Chicago Cubs have trended downward after a strong start to the 2025 MLB campaign would be an understatement. They've gone from holding a 6.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central to trailing their divisional rival by as many contests. The crazy part is this has all happened in less two months.

Barring a more dramatic turn of events, the Cubs should comfortably secure a postseason bid as a Wild Card team. Nonetheless, they must be fuming knowing a prime opportunity to claim NL Central crown for the first time since 2020 has all but vanished. We wouldn't blame Chicago for being highly motivated to stick it to the Brewers, making the potential addition of Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Andrew Heaney intriguing.

Pirates' waiver candidate Andrew Heaney makes for solid Cubs target to bring down Brewers

Chicago got two frames from trade deadline acquisition Michael Soroka before placing him on the 15-day injured list. An already questionable transaction has quickly aged poorly due to what might be a season-ending shoulder strain in his throwing (right) arm. The one-time All-Star wasn't expected to move the needle in the NL Central race, but he was the Cubs' biggest addition.

Soroka's absence bring the Cubs back to square one; in need of starting pitching. Hard-throwing rookie Cade Horton's ascension has helped the stabilize their rotation beyond the dynamic one-two punch of All-Star Matthew Boyd and ace Shota Imanaga. However, Heaney could instantly surpass Ben Brown (and Jameson Taillon when healthy) as Chicago's fifth fiddle if the Pirates let him go.

Heaney has gone 5-10 with a 4.99 ERA, 1.319 WHIP and 83 strikeouts across 119 innings of work with the Pirates this year. What the veteran southpaw lacks in swing-and-miss stuff, he makes up for with valuable playoff experience. His efforts in 2023 contributed to the Texas Rangers' improbable World Series victory, which should pique the interest of the championship-contending Cubs.

The Pirates have no reason to keep Andrew Heaney

Dumping the remainder of Heaney's salary is the most logical outcome for the Pirates, though we know they don't always operate pragmatically. He's struggled lately and Pittsburgh has multiple hurlers, namely baseball's top pitching prospect, Bubba Chandler. Not only is the former not bringing anything to the table amid a lost season, but is also doing so at the latter's expense.