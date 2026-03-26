This emergency Brewers-Red Sox trade is necessary after Jackson Chourio's injury

There's a larger conversation to be had about Jackson Chourio's injury. Namely, why did Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy think Chourio was 'fine' in mid-March, only for him to need a stint on the IL to start the 2026 MLB season. Vague descriptions and Opening Day injuries are exactly what contending teams like the Brewers hope to avoid when sending players to the WBC. But now that the news is official, where should Milwaukee turn? Look no further than the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox have a logjam at several positions of interest. First, they have too many outfielders. That's where most the trade interest has come from involving Boston, specifically Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.

What a Brewers trade for Red Sox star Jarren Duran would look like

Atlanta Braves v. Boston Red Sox | Izzy Rincon/GettyImages

Any trade for Duran would not come cheap, in part because he can play multiple positions and, at his best, is an All-Star level player. But the Brewers could use some firepower, even when Chourio comes back. Per recent reports, Chourio should be healthy in 2-4 weeks, so any trade to replace him ought to help them in the long term, as well.

Duran is not an elite defensive player, but he can hang at any of the outfield positions and is a viable DH given his offensive statistics. In 2024, Duran finished with 9.0 bWAR and finished eighth in AL MVP voting. Last season, he had 4.7 bWAR in 157 games. Duran's successful seasons are no fluke. Despite some off-field concerns, Duran is worth plenty in prospect capital if only because he is signed long-term.

Would the Brewers make this trade?

Milwaukee would have to trade two top-15 prospects for Duran, but this is a player who is also signed through the 2028 season. Arbitration is about to get really tough for these two sides if Duran stays in Boston. Thus, Milwaukee could take that cost off Breslow's hands, and instead sign Duran to a new contract that would void his arb years. That's a win-win for everyone.

The Brewers do value their farm system, but they have fleeced the Red Sox enough times to know a good deal when they see one. Quinn Preister, for example, has been great for Boston. They also believe in starting pitcher Kyle Harrison, who they acquired in the Caleb Durbin deal. So whatever deal Milwaukee and Boston do eventually agree on – assuming a trade for Duran is on the table – the Brewers front office should feel confident in.

Would the Red Sox make this trade?

The Red Sox have every inclination to make this trade. However, if they know what's good for them, they'll avoid future deals with the Brewers at all cost. Milwaukee stole Priester out from under Boston, and as prductive as Durbin may be, it's not a good sign that the Brewers believe Harrison can be another top-tier starting pitcher in their rotation. The Brewers know how to develop starting pitchers. Thus, receiving a left-handed pitcher they no longer want isn't an encouraging sign.

At the same time, Henderson is promising. He is a former JUCO MVP but stands on the smaller side at 6-feet even. He also throws almost exclusively out of the stretch, which suggests he could be a long-term relief project rather than a starting pitcher. Adamczewski is further away from the bigs, but at 20 years old and in Single-A, his position is in flux. Right now, he can play pretty much anywhere asked, but that'll have to change to receive a big-league promotion. His bat speaks for itself.